Cervantes emerges as leader on Griffith's defense

When Connor Cervantes heard that he was going to be asked to play man coverage against Hanover Central last weekend, it was music to his ears.

The Griffith defensive back showed he was up to the challenge of stopping Hanover quarterback Blaze Cano as Cervantes came away with two interceptions and had a game-high 14 tackles.

It was the latest breakout performance for the sophomore that has emerged as Griffith’s defensive leader through the first three games of the year.

“I’m working hard and just trying to be the best one out there,” Cervantes said. “I’m constantly trying to find the ball and be where the ball is. If the ball is in the air, I’m going to go and get it. It’s got to be mine.”

That ballhawk mentality is part of a strong work ethic that Cervantes has picked up from his family. His father, Frank, is a coach in the Griffith middle school program, while his older brother, Cole, was a three-sport star for the Panthers before he went to North Central College where he is a current member of the wrestling and baseball teams.

“I’ve always been about putting in the work that is needed,” Cervantes said. “Just learning from the coaches, learning from my teammates. Working together toward our goals."