Cervantes emerges as leader on Griffith's defense

When Connor Cervantes heard that he was going to be asked to play man coverage against Hanover Central last weekend, it was music to his ears.
The Griffith defensive back showed he was up to the challenge of stopping Hanover quarterback Blaze Cano as Cervantes came away with two interceptions and had a game-high 14 tackles.
It was the latest breakout performance for the sophomore that has emerged as Griffith’s defensive leader through the first three games of the year.
“I’m working hard and just trying to be the best one out there,” Cervantes said. “I’m constantly trying to find the ball and be where the ball is. If the ball is in the air, I’m going to go and get it. It’s got to be mine.”
That ballhawk mentality is part of a strong work ethic that Cervantes has picked up from his family. His father, Frank, is a coach in the Griffith middle school program, while his older brother, Cole, was a three-sport star for the Panthers before he went to North Central College where he is a current member of the wrestling and baseball teams.
“I’ve always been about putting in the work that is needed,” Cervantes said. “Just learning from the coaches, learning from my teammates. Working together toward our goals."
Cervantes has grown into his body this year, packing on an additional 25 pounds of muscle from his playing weight as a freshman. He’s also grown 3 inches. While the physical growth has been a positive, Griffith coach Robert Robinson has seen a lot of growth on the mental approach to the game.
“He’s the leader of our defense and that’s saying a lot for a sophomore,” Robinson said. “You can see the respect that the rest of the players have for him. They all feed off of him. What’s great for us is all four of our defensive backs are going to be back next year. They’re all going to continue to grow together.”
Long overdue win
More than 2,180 days had passed since the Bishop Noll football team walked off the field victorious following a Greater South Shore Conference game. That streak came to an end last Friday as the Warriors knocked off Lake Station 64-54 for their first conference win since Sept. 26, 2014.
Bishop Noll, which shuttered its varsity football program in 2018 due to low numbers, beat Chicago Quest last September for its first win in five years, but last Friday’s win felt sweeter to the Warriors.
“It’s a fantastic feeling anything you win a game, but it was especially sweet to win a conference game,” Bishop Noll coach Wayne Racine said. “This was good for our kids, good for the school, good for the community and it was good for the coaches. The coaches have worked their (tails) off.
Racine knew he had the group to end the conference losing streak this season. Bishop Noll’s juniors came together two years ago to go 5-4 as freshmen.
“This means a lot to them,” Racine said. “There are kids that went through this program for four years and didn’t win a game. This group is different. These kids have stepped forward and said ‘it stops with us.’ They learned how to win in junior varsity and they’ve taken that to the next level.”
Finding balance
There’s no question that Wheeler sophomore Trey Gibson is one of the more dynamic players in the Greater South Shore Conference. That said, Adam Hudak knows if his Bearcats are to be successful, the offense needs to have more balance.
Gibson had 173 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-0 win over Boone Grove last Friday, but it was the contributions from the rest of the offense that had Hudak excited.
Sophomore running back Caden Brann scored on a 65-yard touchdown run and Blaise Evensen added two key catches. Richie Otero had his breakout game two weeks ago against South Centra,l and quarterback Preston Morris continues to stack success after transferring from Boone Grove.
“We can’t just be a one-man show,” Hudak said. “We’re trying to make things more balanced and that’s keeping the defense from being able to center on just one guy. We have three or four guys right now that can all make plays for our offense.”
