Chesterton breaks its late-game curse in win over Lake Central

ST. JOHN – Chesterton lost twice this season on last second field goals, but Friday night at Lake Central the ball bounced the Trojans' way in a Duneland Athletic Conference showdown.

LC’s Xavier Williams ran around the left end for a touchdown with 2:17 left in the game, but the game-tying PAT kick went awry on a botched snap. L.C. stilled trailed 14-13 as a result.

Chesterton (3-4, 2-3 DAC) covered the onside kick but had to turn it over on downs. The Trojans were able to thwart any Lake Central comeback in the final 1:25 and hung on for the 14-13 win.

“All these games are so tight, but finally we came out on top with one of them,” said senior running back Ethan Troy, who caught the eventual game-winning TD pass. “It sucks to lose, and it feels so good to finally catch a win, especially against a good team like (Lake Central), who beat Michigan City and teams like that.”

It was especially sweet for Troy who missed the past three games with a separated shoulder.

“It’s hurting, but I just got to get back into it,” he said. “It’s been a month since I’ve played so I’ve got to get the feel for it. I’ve eased back in, so I feel pretty good right now.”

Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said it was great to have Troy back.

“At the end of the day, it’s still a one-game-a-week kind of approach, and we got to 1-0 this week,” he said. “We’re excited about that.”

It was good to win a close game, too.

“Coach (Rick) Good, they’re fighting hard and we were able to come out on top tonight,” Peterson said. “It’s certainly an exciting one for us.”

Good said the thought crossed his mind to go for two after the late touchdown, but he thought the Indians would have the momentum in overtime.

“We liked our chances,” he said. “We had the momentum moving, and we just came up a little short at the end. It’s 6A football in the Duneland. .. It’s a good measuring stick for both teams. We played them tight, but we started slow and couldn’t finish.”

Lake Central (4-3, 2-3) tied the game at 7-7 on a Chase Kwiatkowski to Amarion Brook pass from 3 yards out with 7:41 left in the third quarter.

Chesterton went back on top 14-7 on an acrobatic grab by Troy on a 35-yard pass from Sebastian Boswell with :02 left in the third to set up the wild finish.

“I got it with my left hand and kind of batted it to my other hand and just kind of came down with it,” Troy said. “I got it to my chest a bit.”

He hung on for the touchdown.

“Yeah, it was pretty crazy,” Troy said.

“It’s good to have him back in the wheelhouse,” Peterson said. “We’ll get him more involved as we progress with some of the run game over the course of the rest of the month, and Garrett (Lewis) continues to do a great job as well.”

Chesterton finally got on the board, finishing a long drive with a 1-yard plunge by Garrett Lewis to take a 7-0 lead with 1:59 left in the second quarter.

Lake Central drove all the way down to the Chesterton 7-yard line on its opening drive, but a holding penalty moved them back 10 yards. Owen Denny’s 34-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

Brooks finished with 103 yards rushing on 30 carries to lead the Indians.

Troy for 35 yards and caught two balls for 44 yards. Lewis rushed for 39 yards.

Troy said they’re better than their 3-4 record.

“We lose two games by a field goal, and lose to Warsaw by 10 points,” he said. “We’re right there with everybody else. Our sectional is winnable right now.”

PHOTOS: Lake Central hosts Chesterton in football web-galleryhtmlcode Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Lake Central's Amarion Brooks, center, finds room to run on Friday in St. John. Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Chesterton's Garrett Lewis tries to hold off Lake Central's Mylan Davis on Friday in St. John. Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Chesterton's Ethan Troy, left, fends off Lake Central's Max Welty as he looks for some yardage on Friday in St. John. Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Lake Central's Xavier Williams, far left, is halted by Chesterton's defense on Friday in St. John. Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Lake Central's Chase Kwiatkowski, left, tries to look for an open receiver on Friday in St. John. Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Lake Central's Xavier Williams, right, briefly loses control of the ball as he's tackled on Friday in St. John. Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Chesterton's Garrett Lewis, left, braces for the tackle by Lake Central's Ben Spang on Friday in St. John. Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Lake Central's Lamarr Richardson, center, tries to find room to run on a punt return on Friday in St. John. Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Chesterton's Garrett Lewis, left, charges forward on Friday in St. John. Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Chesterton's Sebastian Boswell throws a pass on Friday in St. John. Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Lake Central's Xavier Williams, right, tries to hold off Chesterton's John Fleming as he's shoved out of bounds on Friday in St. John. Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Lake Central's Chase Kwiatkowski looks to throw on Friday in St. John. Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Chesterton's Brady McCormack, center, gets stopped just short of the goal line on Friday in St. John. Uploaded-images Chesterton at Lake Central football Lake Central's Amarion Brooks, center, tries to shed Chesterton's Hayden DeMarco on Friday in St. John.