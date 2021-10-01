Chesterton breaks out ground game in shutout of Lake Central

Troy picked up for Lewis in the second. He ran a 17-yarder in for a score late in the third and then took another in from 31 yards out early in the fourth. He finished with 78 yards on 12 touches and credited the offensive line for opening up running lanes for him throughout the second half.

“They just came out and played a good game, opened up holes and stuff like that,” Troy said. “I didn’t play much in the first half. When I did there was nothing there. In the second half there were holes on holes.”

Peterson said the growth and maturation of his young offensive line is critical to Chesterton’s success on the ground. As games go by, the Trojans keep getting better which could add the much needed complementary run game Mullen needs

Should that happen, Troy reckons Chesterton could be as dangerous as any team in the area.

“If we can get a run game on our passing game with our defense we could be awesome,” he said. “We could beat Merrillville in regionals — anything like that.”

Chesterton (6-1, 4-1) limited Lake Central (3-4, 1-4) to just 13 rushing yards of its own. Senior quarterback Luke Neidy completed 10-of-17 passes for 79 yards but also threw two interceptions.