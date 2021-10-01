Chesterton breaks out ground game in shutout of Lake Central

CHESTERTON — Chesterton’s offense did something in its 21-0 win against Lake Central it hasn’t done much of this season — something that could make the Trojans a far more dangerous team in the closing weeks of the season.
They ran the ball.
“It’s never like that,” junior Ethan Troy said.
It was against Lake Central.
Chesterton, a pass-first offense that averages a little more than 25 carries and just shy of 91 rushing yards per game, ran for 188 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries in its shutout win.
“That’s kind of been a problem for us,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said. “We ran the ball early (in a 10-7 loss to Valparaiso) decent and then threw the ball late really decent but being able to put that together is going to be a key component for us down the stretch in these last two conference games ... certainly in the postseason. We’ve got to be able to put it together.”
Chesterton’s passing game is a proven commodity. Senior quarterback Chris Mullen averages 186 yards per game through the air and is arguably the most poised passer in the area. His arm can win games.
But it was the ground game that broke Lake Central while Mullen threw for just 76 yards. Sophomore running back Garrett Lewis broke a 55-yard touchdown run just two minutes into the game and ended with 66 yards on seven carries before getting injured and leaving in the first half.
Troy picked up for Lewis in the second. He ran a 17-yarder in for a score late in the third and then took another in from 31 yards out early in the fourth. He finished with 78 yards on 12 touches and credited the offensive line for opening up running lanes for him throughout the second half.
“They just came out and played a good game, opened up holes and stuff like that,” Troy said. “I didn’t play much in the first half. When I did there was nothing there. In the second half there were holes on holes.”
Peterson said the growth and maturation of his young offensive line is critical to Chesterton’s success on the ground. As games go by, the Trojans keep getting better which could add the much needed complementary run game Mullen needs
Should that happen, Troy reckons Chesterton could be as dangerous as any team in the area.
“If we can get a run game on our passing game with our defense we could be awesome,” he said. “We could beat Merrillville in regionals — anything like that.”
Chesterton (6-1, 4-1) limited Lake Central (3-4, 1-4) to just 13 rushing yards of its own. Senior quarterback Luke Neidy completed 10-of-17 passes for 79 yards but also threw two interceptions.
Lake Central coach Rick Good credited Chesterton for controlling the line of scrimmage, especially as Lake Central tried to establish the run on first down. The Indians have lost four in a row since beginning the season with three consecutive wins but Good said he still believes his team is heading in the right direction.
“(Chesterton) has their guys where they want them,” Good said. “We’re just trying to get to a point where we feel like we can compete against a team like this every week. It’s a good test for us. We hung around and battled. We had some mental mistakes. We’ve got to clean up penalties and run the ball better on the first down. We’ve got some things to work on and that’s our goal is to clean things up each week.”