CHESTERTON — Ryan Klespies has always been able to deal with physical pain.
As the Chesterton senior watched a month of this season unfold without him, the mental pain became unbearable.
The linebacker returned to the lineup on Friday night, just four weeks after breaking his back in the Duneland Athletic Conference opener against Michigan City. Klespies had two interceptions against Lake Central which Chesterton turned into 11 points in a 38-0 win.
“It meant so much for me to be back out there,” Klespies said. “I felt like I was letting all of my teammates down when I was on the sidelines.”
Klespies has experienced his fair share of injuries since arriving on campus. A foot injury slowed him as a freshman and a shoulder injury cut short a promising sophomore campaign. As a junior, Klespies got his leg caught awkwardly during Chesterton’s homecoming game and he snapped his fibula.
“Ryan has been injured every year that he’s been here, but he’s always been able to come back,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said. “He’s always done a fantastic job of preparing himself and physically staying fit.”
Klespies worked through each of his injuries to come back this season and was named a senior captain. He has served as both the primary signal caller in the middle of the defense and the emotional heartbeat of a unit that has given up just 8.3 points in games he’s played this season.
You have free articles remaining.
That Klespies played on Friday was nothing short of extraordinary. On the final play of Chesterton’s 21-7 loss to Michigan City on Sept. 6, Klespies took a knee to the back and was writhing in pain on the field. He later learned that he suffered a transverse process fracture in his back.
“On a pain scale of 1-to-10, this was way beyond 10,” Klespies said. “I couldn’t walk. I could barely move.”
The physical pain began to subside over time as Chesterton athletic trainer Bernie Stento began putting Klespies through a rigorous rehab program. The senior was game for all the hard work, but the pain of watching his teammates play without him began to consume his mind.
“I just wanted to be a good teammate and cheer on the guys,” Klespies said. “Against LaPorte, I was their biggest cheerleader. I progressed the week against Valpo and then last week I felt good enough to play. I really wanted to be out there.”
Peterson exercised caution in not rushing Klespies back into action. Even with the senior taking the field against Lake Central, it was only on the defensive side of the ball; Klespies still hasn’t returned to his role as the starting fullback. Klespies responded with a pair of interceptions and a handful of tackles as the Trojans pitched their second shutout of the year.
“This is a kid that we weren’t expected to have back, maybe at all,” Peterson said. “We started this process three weeks ago. He’s gotten his practices in and we wanted to take it slow. He made some great plays tonight and it meant a lot to us to have him back out there. Ryan brings another level of execution for us.”