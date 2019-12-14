CHESTERTON — Chris Mullen stepped in at quarterback amid a difficult 2018 season for Chesterton. Five quarterbacks had already gone down and the Trojans had a 2-5 record when the big freshman got his chance.
It wasn't easy, but Mullen helped Chesterton to a win at Crown Point before a close loss to Merrillville and a sectional blowout at Valparaiso. But coach Mark Peterson said that three-game stretch helped Mullen blossom into the quarterback he is today — a First Team All-Area honoree and The Times Offensive Player of the Year.
“As unfortunate as it was for us as a team to have to go through six quarterbacks, it was probably very fortunate for Chris to come in under the radar,” Peterson said. “To be able to play in three games, to get his feet wet, to see the game and feel the game at that faster pace I think really helped him prepare for this offseason and this summer and clearly this season.”
Mullen gave Chesterton the Region's top passing game, and the offense ran through him. Peterson said the Trojans had been about 95% run over the past couple of years, but they were nearly 60% pass this season with Mullen in the shotgun.
And with good reason. The 6-foot-3 sophomore threw for 2,477 yards and 26 touchdowns against just eight interceptions in leading Chesterton to its first winning season since 2015. Surrounded by All-Area performers Jake Warren, Ben Slatcoff and Bryce Pickering along with experienced backup quarterback Jacob Coslet, Mullen took control of the offense with the help of the Trojans' upperclassmen.
“It makes my job a lot easier,” Mullen said. “When you're in the huddle, they tell you what they see too. So it's not all on the quarterback. So they help out a lot, and defenses have to guard all four of our receivers because they're all threats.”
Mullen burst on the scene against Hobart in Week 1 with nearly 300 yards passing and three touchdowns, but hard times followed. Michigan City star senior Marquan Hurt intercepted Mullen three times in Chesterton's Week 3 loss, making three great plays on the ball. A 40-6 loss against Valparaiso two weeks later wasn't much easier.
But Mullen grew from it. Chesterton reeled off three straight double-digit Duneland Athletic Conference wins after, averaging 30 points per game in the process.
“The biggest thing that I learned from that is the team is always gonna stick with me,” Mullen said. “They'll be the same people even if you score 10 touchdowns or throw 10 picks.”
Mullen added 20 pounds during the 2019 season, and Peterson said some of his biggest strides will likely come from simply getting stronger and growing into his body.
Mullen's brothers, Jack and Nick, were basketball players who grew to 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-10, respectively. Peterson said Chris Mullen recently joked he was dealing with shin splints, and he likely has at least a couple of inches left. By the time he's a senior, he should have a prototypical pocket-passer frame.
Still, Peterson said the way Chris Mullen stands out most has nothing to do with football. For a sophomore to build rapport with older teammates and command their respect so early in his career isn't all that common. Peterson praised Chris Mullen's maturity and communication skills, and he's comfortable being himself.
It isn't all business all the time for Chris Mullen. He still has fun with his teammates and has a sense of humor, helping release some pressure amid a long season. With his leadership and intangibles already far along, he's a stunningly polished quarterback for a 16-year-old — although still with plenty of room to grow.
“I think for him it's gonna be a matter of refining things and fine-tuning some of that decision-making, but at the same time I'm incredibly positive about where he stands in his development,” Peterson said. “So a little bit of physical, a little bit of mental, and that will continue over the next couple of years. I'm excited to see his progression.”