CHESTERTON — With Ben Slatcoff on the field, Chesterton is better off.
So he never really leaves.
Slatcoff, a 6-foot senior, continued his receiving duties this season after a 305-yard, five-touchdown junior year. But now he also lines up at cornerback and has heavy involvement as a kick returner. He got the job done in all three roles with two touchdown receptions and in interception to help Chesterton to a 40-0 win Friday over Munster.
“Ben’s a kid we’ve been really excited about in our program since he was a freshman,” Chesteron coach Mark Peterson said. “We know what he’s capable of. We’re doing some things now where we can share the ball a little bit better than we have in the past … Being able to get the ball to him on offense but (also) using him on defense and special teams has been crucial.
“His talents are still limitless at this point.”
Slatcoff’s best work against Munster came in a span of less than two minutes midway through the first quarter.
First he hauled in a 27-yard catch to move Chesterton from the midfield into the red zone. That set himself up for a 16-yard floater into the end zone for a TD.
Slatcoff then returned to the field on defense to score a takeaway with an interception after previously batting away two other passes. Later in the game he caught a 26-yard pass for his second score of the night.
“The whole offense, we’re just working together right now and playing better than we have in the last three or four years,” Slatcoff said. “It’s just easy when you have so many players who can just strike and make a big play at any point in the game. It helps me get opened up.”
Slatcoff is still learning the nuances of playing cornerback, but didn’t show much uncertainty in helping limit Munster to just 61 yards of offense. Defensive coordinator Dan McCoy, defensive backs coach Nick Bamber and the returning defensive players have all helped Slatcoff have a seamless adjustment.
“They just make my job easier,” Slatcoff said. “They help me out to go through coverages on the field. Coach Bamber, he coaches me up in practice and makes sure I’m in the right spot. They make it very simple.”
What makes matters worse for defenses trying to take Slatcoff away is that 6-foot-6 senior Jake Warren lines up on the opposite side. Warren had three catches for 163 yards in Chesterton’s win against Hobart.
With those two as weapons, sophomore quarterback Chris Mullen has seemingly established himself as Chesterton’s main quarterback. He completed 11 of 20 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns with another 54 yards and a score on the ground against Munster.
“Everything was just working out. That’s how we like it,” Slatcoff said. “We really focus on the whole team. I want everyone to improve so we can all just work together and be one big machine.”