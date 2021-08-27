Chesterton's Chris Mullen draws comparison to former NFL QB after accounting for 5 TDs against TF South

"It almost seems like we're talking to each other from the other side of the field," Westmoreland said.

Tyler Peterson (three catches, 68 yards) and Ethan Troy (three catches, 67 yards) also had TD receptions for the Trojans, who scored on their last four possessions of the first half to open a 28-0 lead.

Mullen twice scored from a yard out and also had a 10-yard carry, showing another dimension he didn't have earlier in his career.

"Being in the weight room has helped a lot, eating a lot," Mullen said. "Can take more hits. It's definitely more (of an option) than it was sophomore year."

He remembers playing Merrillville two years ago and the Pirates dropped eight defenders back in coverage. "I was not fast at all," Mullen said with a smile.

But now opponents have to respect his running. And that means more one-on-one coverage for Chesterton's deep group of receivers.

As good as Mullen and the offense was, Chesterton's defense was equally impressive containing TF South's speedy skill players.

South (0-1) was held to 40 rushing yards on 21 carries and passed for 62 yards. Gage DeMarco, a 5-9, 200-pound linebacker led the Chesterton defense.