Chesterton's Chris Mullen draws comparison to former NFL QB after accounting for 5 TDs against TF South

CHESTERTON — TF South's Bob Padjen has been coaching high school football since the 1980s, but he hasn't seen many quarterbacks like Chesterton's Chris Mullen.
In fact, Padjen has to go back 35 years to find a comparison.
"Their quarterback is the best guy I've seen since (eventual 11-year NFL veteran) Kent Graham at Wheaton North," Padjen said Friday night after Mullen led Chesterton past TF South 42-0.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder accounted for the Trojans' first five touchdowns, running for a pair and throwing for three more.
He finished 17-for-25 passing for 254 yards, including 226 yards and three TDs before halftime.
The scores came to three different receivers, which is one of the reasons Mullen and the Trojans (2-0) are so hard to defend.
"He's 6-4 and he can check off (to secondary receivers)," Padjen said. "He's got a touch on the ball we haven't seen in 20-some years."
Jackson Westmoreland, who had seven catches for 78 yards and a score, knows how fortunate he is to be on the receiving end of Mullen's throws.
"It's crazy," Westmoreland said. "Chris works with us every day. After practice we stay (and work)."
The chemistry that creates between Mullen and his receivers is next level.
"It almost seems like we're talking to each other from the other side of the field," Westmoreland said.
Tyler Peterson (three catches, 68 yards) and Ethan Troy (three catches, 67 yards) also had TD receptions for the Trojans, who scored on their last four possessions of the first half to open a 28-0 lead.
Mullen twice scored from a yard out and also had a 10-yard carry, showing another dimension he didn't have earlier in his career.
"Being in the weight room has helped a lot, eating a lot," Mullen said. "Can take more hits. It's definitely more (of an option) than it was sophomore year."
He remembers playing Merrillville two years ago and the Pirates dropped eight defenders back in coverage. "I was not fast at all," Mullen said with a smile.
But now opponents have to respect his running. And that means more one-on-one coverage for Chesterton's deep group of receivers.
As good as Mullen and the offense was, Chesterton's defense was equally impressive containing TF South's speedy skill players.
South (0-1) was held to 40 rushing yards on 21 carries and passed for 62 yards. Gage DeMarco, a 5-9, 200-pound linebacker led the Chesterton defense.
"In my opinion, we've got the best defense in the northern half of Indiana," Mullen said. "We've got a great group of linebackers that lead our defense. The safeties, we've got a couple of three-year starters. Our D-line is real good."