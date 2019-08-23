WHITING — The Clark and Whiting football teams are gearing up for the 86th annual “Battle of 119th Street,” and for the ninth straight year, the Whiting Lions Club sponsored a barbecue to highlight the longtime rivalry.
Players, coaches and cheerleaders from each school met at the intersection of Atchison Avenue and 119th Street, which marks the border of Whiting and Hammond, and after individuals from both programs chowed down on hotdogs and hamburgers, they also had the chance to hear from a legend.
Former Ohio State and Bears safety Doug Plank was chosen as this year’s keynote speaker, and although he may not have been known among current prep athletes, it didn’t take long for him to grab the attention of those who attended Thursday’s event. The 66-year-old, who is known for his helmet-rattling and bone-crushing hits, shared personal stories of failure, perseverance and triumph, and how football ultimately changed his life.
“Growing up in a little town outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, really other than football, I would’ve never left that town. I was there for life,” said Plank, who is from North Huntington, Pennsylvania. “Football, amazingly, not only gave me opportunities to keep playing but also go out there and find other things I was interested in and meet some unbelievable people, both players and non-players.”
One individual who heavily influenced Plank was former Bears defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan. The two-time Super Bowl champion coached Plank for five of his eight seasons in the NFL and even nicknamed the team’s defense the “46 Defense” to honor Plank, who wore No. 46, and his aggressive playing style.
During his career with the Bears, Plank said he averaged roughly 100 tackles per year, and in 1975 he became the first rookie in franchise history to lead the team in tackles. The only rookies to accomplish the feat since then are Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher in 2000 and second-year linebacker Roqaun Smith, who pulled it off last season.
Clark linebacker Fortune Woods had an opportunity to converse with Plank one-on-one before he spoke to the crowd, and the standout senior said interacting with a former NFL player was an unforgettable moment.
“He’s a legend,” Woods said. “Honestly, it was a blessing to just have him talk to me and tell me a couple stories. That was the best feeling ever. It made my stomach turn because I was so excited.”
The Bowling Green State commit couldn’t believe that Plank, who stands at 6-feet, is still in phenomenal shape, and Woods even joked with him about dishing out a few more hits. Pioneers coach Nick Testa thinks that conversation was an invaluable experience for his team’s leader and also praised Plank for the inspiration he provided to the rest of the players at the barbecue.
“To have somebody that’s gone through everything that he’s gone through, and have the experiences that he’s had, he has a wealth of knowledge that would take hours and hours to really sit here and listen to,” Testa said. “Hopefully they can all find one thing from what he said and apply that to their life to make them better men, better students and better football players.”
Whiting coach Brett Jennings shared the same sentiments as Testa and believes Plank’s work ethic and positive attitude are characteristics that all of his players can adopt to help uphold the program’s high standards. The Oilers are on a seven-game winning streak in the “Battle of 119th Street” and are eyeing a bit more separation in the longstanding rivalry with another victory on Saturday night.
Since the yearly showdowns started in 1934, there have been six ties, and last season Whiting pulled slightly ahead with its 40th victory, while Clark has totaled 39. Without Nino Barbosa and Tom Davenport, who combined for 46 touchdowns last year and headlined a strong graduating class, Jennings is eager to see which Oilers will step up in their absence.
“There’s a little bit of inexperience out there,” Jennings said. “But I’ll tell you what, our kids are hungry, man. They’re ready to eat raw meat. It’s been a long summer. They’re ready to get after someone else. They’re excited, and I know as a coaching staff we’re excited, too.”
Plank wrapped up the event by gifting each coach with an autographed copy of his book, “Walk the Plank: Playing the Game of Life On 4th Down” and also gave away a few autographed footballs and tickets to the Bears’ final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
In addition to his generosity, the Whiting Lions Club will also award a $750 scholarship to a student from the winning team’s school, and Plank said the organization’s kindness falls right in line with the principles he’s tried to embrace since hanging up his jersey in 1982.
“I feel like right now, because I’m 66 years old, the more things that I can do to go back and encourage somebody or just give somebody some insight or motivation, it’s worth it,” Plank said. “It took me a long time to figure this out, but life is really about influencing and helping each other.”