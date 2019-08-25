HOBART — So who’s going to start at quarterback for Chesterton in next week’s home opener against Munster?
“That’s a great question,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said. “We’ll go back and re-evaluate that and have even more dialogue.”
Trojan sophomore QB Chris Mullen came off the bench and completed 15-of-27 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns in Chesterton’s come-from-behind 21-13 win over host Hobart on Friday in the season opener for both schools.
“For Chris to gain the confidence that he did as a sophomore (Friday) night, really just reinforces the kind of future that he’s going to have whether it starts tomorrow, next week or the week after,” Peterson said. “That’s going to be an opportunity for us to build on that.”
By design, senior quarterback Jacob Coslet got the start for Chesterton (1-0) and alternated with Mullen during the first three quarters. Coslet completed 2-of-6 passes for 13 yards and rushed for another 11.
“Either way we have a real good starting quarterback, and we have a real good backup no matter how it plays out,” Peterson said.
After Mullen’s 82-yard lightning strike to lanky senior wide receiver Jake Warren with 17 seconds left in the third quarter, he finished the game. The scoring pass got the Trojans within 7-6, and it ignited the Chesterton bench.
“Everyone was getting real happy,” Mullen said.
Mullen hooked up with Warren again on a 75-yard pass play that set up the go-ahead 18-yard TD pass to Gunner Burkhart for a 14-13 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Mullen said it helps Warren stands 6-foot-6.
“I can see him very easily because he’s so tall, and he gets open like he’s 5-5,” he said.
Warren caught three balls for 163 yards, while Ben Slatcoff had three receptions for 43 yards.
“I love both of the quarterbacks to death,” Warren said. “They put the ball wherever it needs to be, everytime.”
An interception and a 40-yard return by Ryan Klespies put the Trojans deep in Brickie territory. Mullen hit Austin Graf on a 13-yard slant pass for the final tally and a 21-13 lead with 2:20 left in the game.
“All the players were just making plays,” Mullen said.
It’s a friendly competition between Mullen and Coslet.
“It’s definitely made us both better, just working for each other,” Mullen said. “We love each other. We’re not enemies, we’re best friends.”
Mullen was cool as a cucumber with two big third-down conversion pass completions, but he gives credit to Coslet.
“That’s where Cos comes in,” Mullen said. “He’ll calm me down if I need it. … Everyone doubted us, and now we’re looking forward to next week.”