Chris Mullen showcases athleticism as Chesterton holds off Hobart

HOBART — Chris Mullen couldn’t have done that a few years ago, but Chesterton’s three-year starter can now.

On the first play of the second quarter, the senior quarterback was forced out of the pocket on a third-down Hobart blitz. He scrambled to his left and lofted the ball deep for Jackson Westmoreland, who took it 37 yards into the end zone.

“When I was a sophomore, I couldn’t really move very well,” Mullen said. “Sophomore year, junior year, senior year, we’ve had a great group of guys. We’re always connected. That’s what’s important to us is being connected.”

Mullen found Bryce Thoma on a very similar play in the third quarter, this time for 70 yards.

“Both my guys made awesome plays,” Mullen said. “Thoma shook a tackle. Jackson almost caught the ball over a kid. You can’t ask for better guys.”

The Times No. 7 Trojans topped No. 3 Hobart 20-14. Mullen completed 17 of 22 passes — including his first seven — for 234 yards and three touchdowns.