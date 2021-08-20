Chris Mullen showcases athleticism as Chesterton holds off Hobart

HOBART — Chris Mullen couldn’t have done that a few years ago, but Chesterton’s three-year starter can now.
On the first play of the second quarter, the senior quarterback was forced out of the pocket on a third-down Hobart blitz. He scrambled to his left and lofted the ball deep for Jackson Westmoreland, who took it 37 yards into the end zone.
“When I was a sophomore, I couldn’t really move very well,” Mullen said. “Sophomore year, junior year, senior year, we’ve had a great group of guys. We’re always connected. That’s what’s important to us is being connected.”
Mullen found Bryce Thoma on a very similar play in the third quarter, this time for 70 yards.
“Both my guys made awesome plays,” Mullen said. “Thoma shook a tackle. Jackson almost caught the ball over a kid. You can’t ask for better guys.”
The Times No. 7 Trojans topped No. 3 Hobart 20-14. Mullen completed 17 of 22 passes — including his first seven — for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
“(Mullen’s) a dude. They don’t come along very often and he can (make those throws). That’s been a day one kind of thing. He’s got that athleticism. He’s got that ability,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said. “He’s a dude.”
Mullen’s third score came early in the fourth quarter when he threw to Luke Stento in the flat. Stento broke a tackle and took it 17 yards for the touchdown.
The Brickies (0-1) nearly climbed back behind freshman quarterback Noah Ehrlich. Running back Trey Gibson scored Hobart’s first touchdown in the fourth quarter, pushing in from 1 yard out. The junior ran the ball 24 times for 93 yards.
Ehrlich made throws down the stretch, completing six straight passes at one point in the final frame. He wasn’t able to complete the game-winning drive when the Brickies got the ball back with 22.8 seconds left at their own 41-yard line.
Erlich ran out of bounds near midfield on a scramble as time expired.
“(Ehrlich’s) gonna be a heck of a quarterback,” Peterson said. “He was able to throw the ball with some efficiency. I thought they did a nice job on offense and I’m really proud of our defensive effort.”