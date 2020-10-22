Clark cancels playoff game, ends final season; Kankakee Valley restricts number of fans

Clark is also the second Region football team that has dropped out of the state tournament. EC Central announced Tuesday that it had canceled its game at West Side on Friday in Sectional 17 due to someone within the Cardinals' program testing positive for COVID-19. The Cougars have advanced and will face Gavit or Hobart on Oct. 30. The Gladiators host the Brickies on Friday.

After the 2020-21 school year, the School City of Hammond will consolidate, and Clark, Gavit and Hammond will close. The only traditional public high schools left in Hammond will be Morton and Hammond Central, which is being built behind the current Hammond High building.

Pioneers football coach Nathan Miller said it's heartbreaking that his team can't finish its final campaign in school history.

"I feel really bad for our seniors, especially because of this back and forth we had, and not being able to go out on their own terms is kind of difficult for them," Miller said. "It's something that I'm not really able to relate to because I'm not a player, but I certainly feel bad for them most of all."