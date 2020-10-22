Clark cancels playoff game, ends final season; Kankakee Valley restricts number of fans

Clark's last football season has come to a premature end.
Pioneers athletic director Chris Moore confirmed Thursday to The Times that his school has canceled its home football game Friday against River Forest in Sectional 25.
When asked why Clark (0-3) is unable to play, Moore explained that there were "a few" reasons.
"We had low numbers to begin with, had a few injuries, plus had a couple kids report they are self-quarantined," Moore wrote in a text message to The Times. "No one reported a positive (COVID-19) case."
Since the coronavirus pandemic was still a contributing factor to the Pioneers' cancellation, according to the IHSAA's COVID-19 resource center, their matchup with the Ingots is ruled as a no contest. River Forest (6-3) has moved on and will face Hanover Central or Twin Lakes on Oct. 30. The Indians (5-3) host the Wildcats (7-2) on Friday.
Two teams at Clark have now had to end their campaigns prematurely in the playoffs. The Pioneers' boys soccer squad won their first sectional title in program history Oct. 10, but canceled the rest of its season Oct. 16 after being notified of a coronavirus case within its program.
Clark is also the second Region football team that has dropped out of the state tournament. EC Central announced Tuesday that it had canceled its game at West Side on Friday in Sectional 17 due to someone within the Cardinals' program testing positive for COVID-19. The Cougars have advanced and will face Gavit or Hobart on Oct. 30. The Gladiators host the Brickies on Friday.
After the 2020-21 school year, the School City of Hammond will consolidate, and Clark, Gavit and Hammond will close. The only traditional public high schools left in Hammond will be Morton and Hammond Central, which is being built behind the current Hammond High building.
Pioneers football coach Nathan Miller said it's heartbreaking that his team can't finish its final campaign in school history.
"I feel really bad for our seniors, especially because of this back and forth we had, and not being able to go out on their own terms is kind of difficult for them," Miller said. "It's something that I'm not really able to relate to because I'm not a player, but I certainly feel bad for them most of all."
Initially, the School City of Hammond canceled fall contact sports Aug. 4 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it eventually reversed its decision and reinstated fall contact sports Sept. 15. Miller said it was a tall task to try to prepare his team for an abbreviated season on such short notice, but he appreciates all of the players who suited up.
"Our goal was to be the hardest working team in Hammond, and with having only 15 players on the team, I think to some degree we achieved that goal. Our guys fought hard for us," Miller said. "We weren't able to get the wins that we wanted, but we definitely played hard all four quarters every game.
"I'm extremely proud of the effort they put in."
Parents only
Kankakee Valley is proceeding with caution.
The Kougars (6-2) are scheduled to host Culver Academies (3-5) on Friday in Sectional 18, but they announced Thursday in a press release that their crowd size will be significantly reduced in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Jasper County, the Jasper County Board of Health has put restrictions on attendance at Kankakee Valley for the remainder of the football season," Kougars athletic director John Gray said in the release. "We will no longer sell tickets to anyone other than the parents of our athletes participating in the game. Each athlete will be allowed two tickets for their parents to attend. Staff, students and community members will not be allowed to attend the game."
Each Culver Academies player will also receive two tickets for their parents to attend the postseason opener.
Kankakee Valley, like many other schools, had already limited its number of spectators this season in conjunction with the IHSAA and Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track plan regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The Jasper County Board of Health has now taken those safety measures one step further.
Originally, the Kougars were supposed to play at Culver Academies on Friday. However, the contest was moved to Kankakee Valley because of strict guidelines by the Eagles, according to Gray.
"Culver Academies' policy is to not allow fans at their facilities this year due to COVID-19," Gray wrote in an email to The Times. "So by moving it to KV we were at least able to have fans. Now, just a few fans."
