Colorado State recruit Justin Marshall ready to do it all for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Last season, Merrillville's Justin Marshall tallied 1,249 recieving yards, set a program record with 18 touchdown receptions and added seven other touchdowns as a return man.

So, how can someone follow up such a prolific season?

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss thinks Marshall still has another gear.

"The difference for us this year is we have Justin for the entire time." Seiss said. "He came to us in July and had to learn our offense and we had to learn him and the things he was good at. So, we've had all offseason for him to get in the weight room and figure out a plan like, 'All right, what's the best way to use him?'"

If a Justin Marshall who wasn't yet up to speed to start the season was capable of setting program records, its scary to think what he'll look like in Year 2 in the purple and black.

Marshall, who transferred from Calumet before his junior season last year, thinks spending the past 13 months with the Pirates has helped him build chemistry with the players he'll be sharing the field with on Friday nights — on top of having a better understanding of Merrillville's system.

For one, he's built some chemistry with the Pirates' new quarterback, Jaylen Thomas, that the two think will pay in a big way.

As for Seiss trying to figure out "the best way to use him," he's landed on getting him the ball as much as possible.

Marshall lined up primarily as a wide receiver last fall. He was so good split out wide it earned him a three-star 247Sports.com composite rating. This year, however, Marshall will serve more of a utility role, often times lining up in the backfield.

The decision to move Marshall around is one made easier by Merrillville's plethora of offensive weapons. Fellow three-star prospect Phillip Roche is set to line up as a wideout on top of his responsibilities as one of the Pirates' best defensive players.

Andrean transfer Trey Stephens will also help lessen Marshall's load in the backfield as the two split carries with DJ Love also getting in the mix.

Next year, Marshall will be heading to Fort Collins, Colorado, to play at Colorado State, a decision he said he wanted out of his way before the Pirates try to chase down a state championship this fall.

"I didn't want to stress about what college I'm going to go to," Marshall said. "It's all around a beautiful place. I really like it."

A year removed from Westfield ending Merrillville's undefeated season in the 6A semistate championship, Marshall and Co. are looking to extend their season one round further in 2022. This season, the Pirates will be in 5A, where they're top-ranked by The Associated Press.

Needless to say, if they are to make a run at the state crown, it'll have to include Justin Marshall.

"As far as being explosive and having people that can score the ball," Thomas said. "We've got weapons for days. We've got weapons, a lot of them."