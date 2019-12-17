Conferences are sticking around after all for Illinois prep football.
The state's principals voted overwhelmingly to reverse a plan to move to geographic-based scheduling for football beginning in 2021.
Results of the latest vote were announced Tuesday by the Illinois High School Association, with 374 schools voting for a proposal to scrap districts, 241 against and 87 not voting.
Last year, the district proposal passed by a 324-307-69 margin. Proponents of the move to district play — which would have transferred scheduling responsibilities to the IHSA — pointed to some schools' difficulty in finding nonconference games in Illinois as well as several waves of conference realignment.
District opponents countered that the new plan would break up rivalries, create competitive imbalances and create long road trips for big schools in the southwest suburbs and Metro East area, among others.
TF South coach Bob Padjen is fine with the status quo.
"I'm glad to see conferences sticking around," he said. "I couldn't imagine trying to schedule lower-level games independently."
Marian Catholic coach Erick Middleton saw pluses and minuses on both sides.
Conference realignment was a boon for the Spartans this past season. With the merger of the Catholic League and East Suburban Conference, they joined the CCL/ESCC Red, winning the division and reaching the IHSA playoffs for the first time since 2010.
The CCL/ESCC divisions will be realigned every two years, and Middleton said, "I look forward to and am excited for the challenge to be able to continue to move up. ...
"Let's be honest, we're in the bottom division. In my opinion, everyone's goal should be to move up."
At the same time, he said, "I just have the mindset that whatever opponent was laid in front of us was who we were going to try to defeat."