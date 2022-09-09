Crown Point barrels over Lake Central without Elijah Tiawhan

CROWN POINT — The football cliche is that the game is won in the trenches, where the biggest guys on the field decide which direction the line of scrimmage will move.

Times No. 1 Crown Point was without starting running back Elijah Taiwhan when Lake Central came south for a Duneland Athletic Conference matchup Friday. The senior was injured the previous week at Merrillville.

Crown Point wasn’t without its giant offensive line, though. The Bulldogs racked up 303 rushing yards and 25 first downs with no single player replacing Taiwhan. It was enough to cruise to a 35-10 win.

“We had a couple sophomore running backs in there. We thought it was time to unleash those guys. A lot of those holes, a lot of people can run through but those guys did a really nice job,” coach Craig Buzea said. “The offensive line has been awesome and that’s where we’re hanging our hat. It’s how we’re building this program. In this community, we’re always going to have big kids so we’re going to hang our hat on those guys.”

The Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0) wasted no time when it got the ball, scoring in a minute and 28 seconds. The third play was a 40-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Landen Delich.

“They weren’t expecting the deep ball. We ran it and I was wide open,” Delich said. “In practice yesterday, Coach Buz said we were throwing the deep ball right away, first drive. That’s what we did.”

Delich also had a defensive touchdown. On the first snap in the fourth quarter, he intercepted a Chase Kwiatkowski pass and returned it 87 yards into the end zone to make it 35-3. That ended all hope for the Indians.

“Landen is a playmaker,” Buzea said. “He can make plays on defense but we thought we could spotlight him on offense a little bit so today we did that.”

Lake Central (2-2, 1-1 DAC) was able to move the ball on the subsequent possession, getting as deep as the Crown Point 23-yard line before a blindside block penalty derailed the drive.

The Bulldogs scored quickly again after that. Boedy Burandt scampered 59 yards on a misdirection to make it 14-0 with Cody Fischl’s extra point.

Junior kicker Owen Denny got three points back for the Indians late in the first half with a 31-yard field goal. Lake Central had little trouble moving the ball and twice had marches stalled by its own penalties.

The Indians didn’t score again, though, until the final minute of the game.

To open the second half, Crown Point did the bulk of its work in a jumbo package with a pair of tight ends. In just over three minutes, the Bulldogs moved the ball 80 yards and punched it in with a six-yard Johnson run to the right side.

Johnson had 133 rushing yards to lead Crown Point. Burandt had 95 and Tommy Guadagno had 64. Buzea said after the game that Tiawhan wasn’t expected to be out long.

Xavier Williams had 114 yards on 21 carries for Lake Central.