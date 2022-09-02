Crown Point bullies Merrillville late to upset the Times No. 1

MERRILLVILLE — They call it Crown Point bully ball.

The Times No. 2 Bulldogs just pushed No. 1 Merrillville around at the line of scrimmage for most of the second half of a Duneland Athletic Conference slate opener for both sides Friday at Demaree Stadium. Much of the time that was out of a two tight end formation with either running back Elijah Taiwhan or quarterback JJ Johnson just following the big boys until they found a seam.

Johnson had 182 yards rushing while Taiwhan finished with 137 before leaving later in the game. Crown Point (3-0, 1-0) won a slug fest 48-40.

“We believed. Coach (Craig Buzea) said all week ‘All we got is all we need,’” Johnson said. “Our big boys, they just keep fighting. Those guys got a gas tank. Coach said we need to be tougher than them to win. They’re faster than us, everyone knows that – at every single position, most likely. We needed to beat them with what we had: Size and strength.”

Merrillville (2-1, 0-1) moved the ball easily early, marching 80 yards on the opening drive before Trey Stephens capped it with a 10-yard touchdown run.

Elijah Tiawhan fumbled on Crown Point’s first play from scrimmage and the Pirates jumped on it. Two players later, Thomas hit Justin Marshall for a 29-yard scoring pass.

“We started off really slow. Really slow,” Johnson said. “Our guys stayed locked in. Our defense didn’t give up. They kept getting beat but the fourth quarter was all them.”

Crown Point was able to string together a strong possession of its own after that, picking up three first downs before JJ Johnson found tight end Seamus Malaski on a play-action pass on 3rd down for a 24-yard touchdown.

The Pirates countered immediately with an 80-yard Justin Marshall touchdown run, followed by a Thomas to Payton Young conversion pass.

Merrillville was without kicker Jovanni Martinez, who’s with the soccer team at a tournament in Bloomington. Lineman Adonis Rodgers was on kickoff duty.

Malaski and Marshall each had another score in the second quarter and Merrillville led 34-21 at the break. The Pirates didn’t sustain a drive in the second half until the final minute.

“They manhandled us up front,” Pirates coach Brad Seiss said. “You’ve got to give them a lot of credit for being true to their game plan. They made no ifs, ands or buts about wanting to run the football and we just couldn’t stop it.”

Crown Point had a long, methodical drive to open the third quarter. Johnson picked up most of the yardage with his legs before handing off to Taiwhan for the 2-yard score. On the subsequent Merrillville possession, Bulldogs safety Jaylynn Kelley intercepted a pass and nearly returned it for a score, though it was called back on a bad block.

Crown Point took over near midfield and punched it into the end zone again with a 4-yard Taiwhan run. Cody Fischl’s point after made it 35-34 Bulldogs. They held onto the lead.

“We just kept drive. I followed behind my offensive line and just kept driving,” Taiwhan said. “Coach calls it bully ball, old fashioned Crown Point bully ball.”

Taiwhan left the game in the fourth quarter and had ice on his shin area after the game. He said he’d be ready to play next week.

