Crown Point cancels last two regular season football games due to COVID-19

Crown Point's regular season has come to a premature end.

Bulldogs athletic director Bill Dorulla confirmed Thursday that his school's varsity football team will not compete in its next two games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There were a specific amount of students that were impacted, and so the decision was made to cancel our varsity games this Friday at home against Chesterton and the varsity football game next week against Michigan City," Dorulla said. "Our (junior varsity) and freshman football, as well as all other sports, will continue to play. They have not been impacted."

Dorulla did not provide any further details.

Chesterton athletic director Jeff Hamstra said his school is "still deciding" if it will try to play this weekend.