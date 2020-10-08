Crown Point cancels last two regular season football games due to COVID-19

Crown Point's regular season has come to a premature end.
Bulldogs athletic director Bill Dorulla confirmed Thursday that his school's varsity football team will not compete in its next two games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"There were a specific amount of students that were impacted, and so the decision was made to cancel our varsity games this Friday at home against Chesterton and the varsity football game next week against Michigan City," Dorulla said. "Our (junior varsity) and freshman football, as well as all other sports, will continue to play. They have not been impacted."
Dorulla did not provide any further details.
Chesterton athletic director Jeff Hamstra said his school is "still deciding" if it will try to play this weekend.
Michigan City football coach Phil Mason said his program is looking for a replacement opponent to close out the regular season, although he isn't sure if that will be possible. The Wolves have already missed two games this year (at home against Valparaiso in Week 4 and at Merrillville in Week 5) due to one of their coaches testing positive for COVID-19.
Crown Point will miss three regular season games in total. The Bulldogs' Week 6 matchup at Valparaiso was canceled due to several Vikings players being exposed to a student at their school who tested positive for coronavirus.
Valparaiso returned to practice Monday and will host Portage on Friday.
Crown Point ends the regular season with a 4-2 record, and Dorulla said the Bulldogs will be back for the postseason. The 48th annual IHSAA state football tournament is scheduled to start Oct. 23, but Class 6A programs like Crown Point have a bye week at the beginning of the playoffs and won't start competing until Oct. 30.
As the Bulldogs hit the brakes, Lake Station is doing the opposite.
Last week, the Eagles canceled their football game at Calumet due to "low numbers," according to Lake Station athletic director Jeff Bean. Several of the team's players were unable to compete because of injuries, the flu, coronavirus contact tracing and academic ineligibility.
Eagles football coach Jason Wolfe confirmed Wednesday night in a text message to The Times that his team is ready to resume its campaign.
"We had a couple guys come back from injury this week and (fulfill) the team academic policy," Wolfe wrote. "We are looking good to play Boone Grove (at home) this Friday."
