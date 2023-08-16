CROWN POINT — It didn't take twins Paul and Will Clark long to make up their minds on where they'd be playing college football.

Buffalo officially offered the pair on the weekend of July 29. On Aug, 31, they had committed.

"They wanted to go together," Crown Point coach Craig Buzea said. "That was really important for them."

"We've always wanted to play and go to the same college together," Paul said. "It's nice to have that person with you."

Just because the fraternal twins have dreamt of going to college together, doesn't mean they always get along.

The two, both wrestlers on Crown Point's two-time defending state champion wrestling team as well, remember plenty of instances where disagreements escalated to fights.

"A lot of holes in walls," Will said. "All of our brothers and us are very close. We'd fight all the time, that's what brothers do. It's a lot of fun, though. I can't imagine not having him or all my brothers."

The Clarks' younger brothers Zach and Ben are freshman for the Bulldogs this season, joining one of the premier programs in the Region. It's a very different program that the one Paul and Will walked into four years ago.

As freshmen, Crown Point went 4-3 with a 2-2 record in the DAC in the COVID-altered 2020 season. This past season, the Bulldogs went undefeated in the regular season, posting a 10-1 record overall.

A change like that doesn't happen overnight. It's easy to point to the hiring of Buzea before the Clarks' sophomore season as the catalyst for change. And while that's a major factor, Buzea is quick to give the twins credit for their roles as well.

"They've seen it all," Buzea said, "from the highs and the lows and us building the program. They're two of the guys that have stayed with us and saw the whole thing through. They bring a lot of credibility from being part of another state championship team.

"They bring a lot and that mentality carries over to a lot of these other guys."

It also helps that they've grown into two of the most dominant players in the Region.

Will, from the linebacker spot, has become the center of the Crown Point defense. Paul, as a defensive end last season, is a handful for opposing offensive lines and a quarterback's nightmare.

Together they improved the Bulldogs defense, dropping the team's points allowed average from a pedestrian 23.1 points per game as sophomores to an elite 15.8 per game in 2022. This year, they could be even better.

"I expect our defense to kind of lead the way this year," Will said. "Obviously our offense is going to be good and they're going to do their thing, but the veterans on the defense has to pick up our team."

In addition to his role on the defensive line, Paul Clark will also double as an o-lineman as well in 2023.

"We moved him to solidify our offensive line," Buzea said. "At a school this big you don't think there's going to be many two-way players, but we've got several. And it's not because we got some guys that aren't very good, it's because these guys are really good and we want them on the field."

Last season ended in disappointment for the Clarks and Crown Point. After the unexpected regular season, the Bulldogs dropped out of the 6A playoffs in just the sectional final, falling to Lafayette Jeff.

"The regular season in Indiana, it doesn't matter," Buzea said. "Our guys are hungry to take that next step."

