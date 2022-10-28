Crown Point roars back to beat Portage

PORTAGE — On the first drive of the game Friday, Portage slowly and methodically marched the ball down the field.

Despite the Crown Point defense’s best efforts, Portage found the end zone after 20 plays and more than 10 minutes taken off the clock.

It was the last time the Bulldogs defense would look shaky as the unit held steady long enough for the offense to find its footing. After trailing 14-6 at the half, Crown Point pulled away, winning 44-14 in a Class 6A Sectional 1 semifinal.

“They came out with a good game plan,” Bulldogs quarterback JJ Johnson said. “I think we were just kind of shocked. … We fixed it and in the second half our guys played well. I was proud of how they played.”

On the game’s opening drive, Portage quarterback Kodie Young gave the Bulldogs fits. He moved the ball well, completing eight of his 10 passes, culminating in a 9-yard strike to Colton Wilkie for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

After that point, the Bulldogs (10-0) gave Young little breathing room. On his subsequent 11 pass attempts, he completed just two.

“(The defense) came to play,” Johnson said. “They really helped us out a lot and then that shutout in the second half was huge too. Our momentum just kept carrying and carrying and carrying and carrying and I don’t think (Portage’s) defense had time to catch up. Our defense really did play well.”

With the Crown Point offense struggling for much of the first half, Portage (2-8) was able to build on its early lead. A Johnson interception was turned into another score when Terrell Craft took a screen pass 29 yards for a 14-6 lead late in the second quarter.

Much of the Bulldogs’ first-half offensive woes could be attributed to penalties.

“We had way too many penalties,” Crown Point coach Craig Buzea said. “We’ve been penalty-free all year long. … We’ve got to get those things corrected.”

Come the second half — with Crown Point limiting mistakes and staying ahead of the chains — the Bulldogs’ running game took over. Johnson rebounded from a two-interception first half to score three second-half touchdowns on the ground.

Johnson finished with 184 rushing yards and four touchdowns. His backfield-mate Eli Tiawhan was equally as effective, rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown.

“We just knew if we corrected some things we needed to correct at halftime, we’d be all right,” Buzea said, “and we played like we’d been playing all year long in the second half.”

Crown Point advances to the Class 6A Sectional 1 title game where it will take on Lafayette Jefferson.

“None of these kids playing here had ever won a sectional game, ever,” Buzea said. “So you’ve got to win the one, before you win the next one.”