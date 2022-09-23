 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
alert top story urgent

Crown Point rumbles past Valparaiso

  • Updated
  • 0

VALPARAISO — Crown Point opened the second half with the ball and a 14-7 lead. By the end of the drive, the Bulldogs had marched their way down the field — all on the ground — to go up 20-7.

It was beginning of a second half that saw the Bulldogs wear down Valparaiso’s defense en route to a 34-13 Duneland Athletic Conference win Friday night.

No possession was more emblematic of Crown Point’s slow, methodical erosion of the Vikings (4-2, 3-1) than the one at the start of the third quarter. The Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0) went the length of the field in 12 plays, finishing it with a sequence of JJ Johnson sweeps off the right side that ended in touchdown to put them up two scores.

“Our guys just kicked it on,” Johnson said, “especially in the second half. We know we’re big, we know we’re in really good shape. We just know we can bully them. They’re huge, so just running behind them, man, there are big holes.”

People are also reading…

In the third quarter alone, Crown Point scored 20 points, all thanks to JJ Johnson’s legs, and extended a one-score, close game into a four-touchdown lead.

“In the second half our offensive line coach said, ‘Let’s just run right at them,’” Bulldogs coach Craig Buzea said. “That’s what we did and you saw the result.

“We know what our game is. Our game is running the ball.”

Johnson finished the game with 87 yards on the ground and four touchdowns to go along with his 169 yards through the air.

Valparaiso kept pace with Times top-ranked Crown Point squad through much of the first two quarters. When the Bulldogs opened the scoring, the Vikings answered with a long scoring drive of their own.

It wasn’t just the Crown Point offense that wore on the Vikings, though. Valparaiso rushed for 84 yards in the first half, but in the second half, it appeared the Bulldogs had figured them out, stifling them for just 18 yards on the ground.

“When you get a lead, all of a sudden they can’t do some of the things they want to do,” Buzea said.

Thomas Burda, filling in for the injured Travis Davis, was a force for the Vikings. In the first half he ran for 46 yards.

With the win, Crown Point moves into sole possession of first place in the DAC with Valparaiso picking up its first loss in conference play.

“I’m just so proud of our guys,” Buzea said. “You think about a year ago, these guys beat us by 42 points. We beat them by 21 points today and that’s a 63-point turnaround.

“This is all new as far as being the hunted. But it’s good for us and we’re certainly making progress but we’re not where we want to be yet.”

PHOTOS: Crown Point at Valparaiso football

The Vikings hosted the Bulldogs in Duneland Athletic Conference action.

Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times

1 of 16

Week 6 schedule, scores

Friday's games

Andrean 24, Hobart 17

Benet 20, Marian Catholic 14

Chesterton 41, Portage 7

Crown Point 34, Valparaiso 14

Hammond Central 48, EC Central 6

Hanover Central 55, Boone Grove 7

Highland 12, Munster 7

Hillcrest 22, TF South 13

Indianapolis Cathedral 56, Morton 0

Lake Central, 35 Michigan City 31

Lake Station 30, South Central 20

Lowell 38, Kankakee Valley 29

Merrillville 41, LaPorte 3

River Forest 43, Bishop Noll 6

Bremen at TF North

Griffith at Calumet

Wheeler at Whiting

Saturday's Games

Frontier at North Newton, 11 a.m.

West Side at Indianapolis Washington, 2 p.m.

Bowman at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts