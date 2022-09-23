Crown Point rumbles past Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Crown Point opened the second half with the ball and a 14-7 lead. By the end of the drive, the Bulldogs had marched their way down the field — all on the ground — to go up 20-7.

It was beginning of a second half that saw the Bulldogs wear down Valparaiso’s defense en route to a 34-13 Duneland Athletic Conference win Friday night.

No possession was more emblematic of Crown Point’s slow, methodical erosion of the Vikings (4-2, 3-1) than the one at the start of the third quarter. The Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0) went the length of the field in 12 plays, finishing it with a sequence of JJ Johnson sweeps off the right side that ended in touchdown to put them up two scores.

“Our guys just kicked it on,” Johnson said, “especially in the second half. We know we’re big, we know we’re in really good shape. We just know we can bully them. They’re huge, so just running behind them, man, there are big holes.”

In the third quarter alone, Crown Point scored 20 points, all thanks to JJ Johnson’s legs, and extended a one-score, close game into a four-touchdown lead.

“In the second half our offensive line coach said, ‘Let’s just run right at them,’” Bulldogs coach Craig Buzea said. “That’s what we did and you saw the result.

“We know what our game is. Our game is running the ball.”

Johnson finished the game with 87 yards on the ground and four touchdowns to go along with his 169 yards through the air.

Valparaiso kept pace with Times top-ranked Crown Point squad through much of the first two quarters. When the Bulldogs opened the scoring, the Vikings answered with a long scoring drive of their own.

It wasn’t just the Crown Point offense that wore on the Vikings, though. Valparaiso rushed for 84 yards in the first half, but in the second half, it appeared the Bulldogs had figured them out, stifling them for just 18 yards on the ground.

“When you get a lead, all of a sudden they can’t do some of the things they want to do,” Buzea said.

Thomas Burda, filling in for the injured Travis Davis, was a force for the Vikings. In the first half he ran for 46 yards.

With the win, Crown Point moves into sole possession of first place in the DAC with Valparaiso picking up its first loss in conference play.

“I’m just so proud of our guys,” Buzea said. “You think about a year ago, these guys beat us by 42 points. We beat them by 21 points today and that’s a 63-point turnaround.

“This is all new as far as being the hunted. But it’s good for us and we’re certainly making progress but we’re not where we want to be yet.”