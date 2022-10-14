Crown Point wraps up perfect regular season, first outright DAC title since 2006

MICHIGAN CITY — Another Friday night, another win for Crown Point. But this one carried some added significance.

The Bulldogs defeated Michigan City 38-3 to wrap up a perfect 9-0 regular season and win the Duneland Athletic Conference outright for the first time since 2006.

Senior quarterback JJ Johnson completed 4 of 7 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown, ran 13 times for 74 yards and three scores and even hauled in a 24 yard touchdown reception on a trick play. The Crown Point defense briefly struggled to contain junior Cameron Bell and the Michigan City wildcat but ultimately held the Wolves to just three points in yet another dominant win.

“How about those undefeated Bulldogs?” Crown Point coach Craig Buzea asked his players as rain fell at Ames Field. He’s coached a handful of unbeaten regular-season teams throughout his three decades in coaching but said this year’s Crown Point team’s success was the least expected of them all.

And that’s what makes it so sweet.

“I don’t think anybody could have guessed this would have happened,” Buzea said. “I could sit here and lie to you but I won’t. I didn’t know we would run through the Duneland like this.”

Ranked No. 7 in the Class 6A Associated Press poll and No. 8 in the coaches’ poll, the Bulldogs (9-0, 7-0) enter the postseason as the area’s favorite amongst the largest class to compete for a state championship. But the path ahead is tough.

A largest class Region team hasn’t won state since Portage in 1977. Valparaiso is the most recent local team to make an appearance having lost to Ben Davis in 2001. Merrillville, before getting moved down to Class 5A this year, lost in semistate each of the last three seasons.

Crown Point is the lone state-ranked team in its sectional made up of first-round matchup Portage, Lake Central and Lafayette Jeff. But a potential regional matchup would come from No. 6/5 Fort Wayne Carroll, No. 11/11 Penn, No. 12/10 Elkhart or unranked Warsaw if the Bulldogs survive their favored sectional.

The other half of the Class 6A northern bracket features four state-ranked teams, including favored No. 4/4 Hamilton Southeastern. The top three teams in the state compete in the southern half of the tournament.

Crown Point has played the 11th toughest schedule among the 14 Class 6A schools to receive rank in either the AP or coaches polls and 46th overall, according to the John Harrell Sagarin Rankings. The Bulldogs’ 48-4 Week 3 win against Class 5A No. 1/2 Merrillville ranks as the most impressive, per that metric. It was the lone CP win decided by a single score.

That concerns Buzea.

“At some point we’re going to be in a close one, right?” he said. “But we have to do what we believe in and stick to what we’ve done all season long.”

Junior linebacker Will Clark, a captain, said Crown Point hasn’t yet played its best football but trusts Buzea to have the Bulldogs ready to go in two weeks against Portage.

“Coach Buz has come in here and changed the culture of how we run, how we play,” he said. “I think we’re playing well but we’ve got a lot more to show. I can’t explain how excited we are going into the postseason.”

Buzea knows firsthand what it takes to navigate a largest class Region team to the state finals. Before Valparaiso in 2001, Buzea’s 1994 Portage team was the last largest class program to compete for a championship.

Can Crown Point shake off whatever has held Region teams back from making it down to Indianapolis?

“We’re going to find out, right?” Buzea said. “We play nine games to get ready for the tournament. There were some games along the way we got off from what we were doing to work on some things to get better…

“I still feel really good about our team and whatever happens in the postseason nobody can take away what these guys have done. Winning the DAC, winning the conference, it’s one of the hardest things to do. I’m so proud to be the coach here.”