Crown Point's Andy Simpson honored as state's top official

INDIANAPOLIS — Andy Simpson walked through Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday afternoon, never missing a moment to realize how fortunate he, and his wife Barbara, were to be taking in the spectacle of the IHSAA state football finals.
Simpson was honored at halftime of the Class 4A state title game with the 2020 Interscholastic Athletic Officials Association award for excellence in the sport of football. He then grabbed his whistle, changed out of his suit, and worked Friday evening’s Class 6A championship.
“It’s just amazing,” Simpson said. “You’re in total awe of this place the first time you walk in. There’s a lot of people that want to be here this weekend and we are honored and privileged to get a chance to be here.”
Wherever Simpson walked on Friday, Barbara was right next to him. The pair shook hands and posed for pictures during Hobart’s 49-7 loss to Roncalli. Simpson was honored on the field at halftime and he soaked up every second.
“This is more about the people that I’ve surrounded myself with than it is about me,” Simpson said. “I really have to thank my wife. We, as officials, we’re on the road a lot and no official could do this without a great support system.”
Friday marked the fifth time in Simpson’s 20 years as a licensed football referee that he worked the state finals. He’s also officiated 22 sectionals, 13 regionals and eight semistate championships. Simpson also officiates softball, basketball, volleyball and swimming and the Crown Point resident is a member of the Lake County Athletic Officials Association. His ties to Northwest Indiana were evident on Friday.
“They gave me the opportunity to do the presentation during whichever game I wanted,” Simpson said. “With their being a Region team, it just made sense. It’s a nice marriage for me to be able to do that. We’re surrounded by great people in the Region.”
Simpson talked at length about the village it takes to officiate athletic contests and he also made a plea for younger individuals to get involved in officiating.
“I love what I do and this is about the student-athletes,” Simpson said. “The future of any high school sport is the youth coming up and that includes officials. When we were younger, you always wanted to have people officiate your high school games. Be that person. Step up to the plate, help out, help the community and make a couple bucks on the side. This isn’t about the money, it’s about the accomplishments in your career and the people you meet. My best friends in the world are fellow officials.”
