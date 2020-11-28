Crown Point's Andy Simpson honored as state's top official

Friday marked the fifth time in Simpson’s 20 years as a licensed football referee that he worked the state finals. He’s also officiated 22 sectionals, 13 regionals and eight semistate championships. Simpson also officiates softball, basketball, volleyball and swimming and the Crown Point resident is a member of the Lake County Athletic Officials Association. His ties to Northwest Indiana were evident on Friday.

“They gave me the opportunity to do the presentation during whichever game I wanted,” Simpson said. “With their being a Region team, it just made sense. It’s a nice marriage for me to be able to do that. We’re surrounded by great people in the Region.”

Simpson talked at length about the village it takes to officiate athletic contests and he also made a plea for younger individuals to get involved in officiating.

“I love what I do and this is about the student-athletes,” Simpson said. “The future of any high school sport is the youth coming up and that includes officials. When we were younger, you always wanted to have people officiate your high school games. Be that person. Step up to the plate, help out, help the community and make a couple bucks on the side. This isn’t about the money, it’s about the accomplishments in your career and the people you meet. My best friends in the world are fellow officials.”