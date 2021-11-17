Crown Point's Brooke Lindesmith steps into supporting role after missing sophomore season with torn ACL

“The more we can space the floor and then attack once that floor’s spaced, she really attacks the basket well,” Seibert said. “She can shoot it from the perimeter, and then she’s a very good on-ball defender. Kind of the whole package of the things we’re looking for to help us.”

Senior forward Nikki Gerodemos said one of Lindesmith’s best qualities on the court is her nose for the ball.

“Definitely her hustle,” Gerodemos said. “Every time I look on the floor, she’s diving for loose balls. She’s getting offensive rebounds. She’s one of the hardest workers I know, and I think that’s something about Brooke that really helps her game and helps us as a team.”

Seibert couldn’t help but laugh when Lindesmith emerged from the locker room and her expression shifted to worry after he told her she had an interview. Her comfort zone is on the court, but she’s slowly showing more of her personality, he said.

“Quiet, unassuming, but when you get to know her, she’s a lot of fun,” Seibert said of his soft-spoken, 5-foot-8 guard. “Goofy. She’s a kid at heart. Her teammates love her. She’s a tremendous, tremendous teammate and I think you can see the confidence continuing to grow with her every time she steps on the floor.”

And humble, too.