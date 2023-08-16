The Duneland Athletic Conference has long had the respect as the premier football conference in Northwest Indiana, but this season it could stake a claim as the best in the state.

With the reigning Class 5A state champ Valpo, a Crown Point team that pulled off an undefeated regular season and three first-year coaches looking to make a splash, the DAC could be in for a noteworthy season.

Chesterton Trojans

Coach: Mark Peterson (50-55, 11th season)

Last season: 5-6, 3-4 DAC

Top returning players: QB Sebastian Boswell, OL Hunter Buza, RB/WR Garrett Lewis

Last season, Chesterton was the poster child for how tight the DAC can be. The Trojans lost their first three conference games by 12 points. They lost to eventual-state-champion Valparaiso twice by just 13 combined points. Yet, Mark Peterson's squad wound up under .500 overall and in conference play.

The Trojans graduated their entire starting offensive line from a season ago, but return a large chunk of a defense that held a state-championship-caliber offense in Valpo to just 14 points in the sectional final.

Peterson thinks better ball control and third down efficiency could see Chesterton make a leap into the upper echelon of the conference.

Crown Point Bulldogs

Coach: Craig Buzea (15-6, third season)

Last season: 10-1, 7-0 DAC

Top returning players: OL/DL Paul Clark, LB Will Clark, WR Landen Delich, QB Noah Ehrlich, RB Tommy Guadagno, TE/DL Seamus Malaski

Craig Buzea knows last year's undefeated regular season came as a surprise to a lot of people, but to him and the Bulldogs, all it did was raise expectations.

Crown Point returns the stars of its defense, twins Paul and Will Clark. Paul will also slide onto the offensive line to help fill holes left there.

With Toledo recruit Landen Delich, tight end Seamus Malaski and running back Tommy Guadagno returning, the Bulldogs have plenty of talent at skill positions. Buzea is yet to name a quarterback however, saying Hobart transfer Noah Ehrlich and Logan Hadt will compete for the position.

Lake Central Indians

Coach: Rick Good (7-13, third season)

Last season: 4-6, 3-4 DAC

Top returning players: TE/K Owen Denny, WR James Graham III, QB Chase Kwiatkowski, RB Xavier Williams

Iowa commit Xavier Williams was nearly unstoppable for Lake Central last season and the scary thing for Region defenses is he might be better in 2023.

"He's come a long way in 12 months," Rick Good said. "We've leaned on him a ton and he's gotten faster and a ton stronger."

Williams' backfield-mate Chase Kwiatkowski will be back to quarterback the Indians again this season with a lot of his favorite receiving targets back as well.

In year three for Good, he thinks closing out close games and "learning to win" will be key in making up ground to the top of the DAC.

LaPorte Slicers

Coach: Austin Epple (0-0, first season)

Last season: 2-8, 2-5 DAC

Top returning players: LB Javelle Broome, WR Drew Flores, LB Kyle Freel, WR Ollie Kring

LaPorte hasn't seen much consistency recently with its head coaches. Austin Epple wants to make that change easier on his players. This offseason he emphasized getting people "on board" and creating a sense of continuity.

Expect the Slicers to show some growing pains but Epple thinks his team could surprise people with a scrappy approach.

An offense lead by first-year starting quarterback Aiden Penzoil could be a strength with Ollie Kring and Drew Flores to throw to on the outside.

Merrillville Pirates

Coach: Brad Seiss (62-33, ninth season)

Last season: 9-3, 5-2 DAC

Top returning players: DL Terrelle Elmore, WR John Peters, RB/DB Trey Stephens

Merrillville went 9-3 last season, spending most of the year ranked in the Indiana Class 5A poll. Yet, some would view 2022 as a dissapointment.

The reason for that is the consistency Brad Seiss and Co. have won with in recent memory, and in 2023 the Pirates have the talent to make a deep postseason run yet again.

Merrillville will look to replace Phillip Roche and Justin Marshall with Eastern Michigan commit Terrelle Elmore headlining the talented group of returners this fall.

Michigan City Wolves

Coach: Cody French (0-0, first season)

Last season: 2-8, 2-5 DAC

Top returning players: QB Tyler Bush, RB Jaden Hart, OL Dion Smith

Cody French might have walked into the best situation a coach taking over a 2-8 team could have. The Wolves bring back three-star Syracuse signee Jaden Hart and Ball State signee Dion Smith to power its offense.

An improved defense would go a long way for Michigan City in 2023 as the Wolves surrendered 35 or more points six times last season.

Portage Indians

Coach: Roy Richards (0-0, first season)

Last season: 2-8, 1-6 DAC

Top returning players: DB Adam Korba, WR Josiah Mabon, OL/DL Elijah Soria, QB Kodie Young

New Portage coach Roy Richards is establishing an identity in his first season. After back-to-back seasons with just one conference win for the Indians, Richards is trying to instill hard work ethic.

"Strong programs have strong culture," Richards said.

Portage showed flashes last season — they led Crown Point at halftime in the sectional opener among those flashes — but need to be more consistent in 2023. Richards won't measure improvement on results, so while an improved win-loss record remains to be seen, expect an improved team.

Valparaiso Vikings

Coach: Bill Marshall (52-10, sixth season)

Last season: 11-3, 5-2 DAC

Top retuning players: QB Justin Clark, RB Travis Davis, OL Matt Hofer, DB Tyler VerSchure

Valparaiso is the defending Class 5A state champions. However, they aren't the defending DAC champs.

The Vikings do bring back just about every key contributor from last year's squad, especially on the offensive side of the ball. After missing a large chunk of last season, running back Travis Davis could be one of the best rushers in the state in 2023.

Before Valparaiso can worry about a repeat trip to Lucas Oil Stadium, it'll have to deal with a gauntlet of a conference slate.

PHOTOS: Crown Point football practice