David Flores follows in brothers' footsteps at Calumet

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — There have been some families like the Fowlers who have been synonymous with Calumet football over the past decade. But the one that has dominated the Warriors football landscape over the past five years is Flores.

First there was the eldest brother, Mark, who starred as the Calumet quarterback for three years and led the program to its first-ever sectional title back in 2020.

Next was Scott, who was the long-haired anchor of the defense for three years and was a junior on the 2020 team.

Now in 2022, there's David, the senior linebacker who has been a linchpin for a Calumet defense that has allowed just 9.3 points per game. That's good for 13th in the state, regardless of class.

Flores has guided the Times No. 7 Warriors (8-0) to their best start in program history.

When asked who is the best out of the bunch, David, with a smile, said himself.

"Oh it's definitely me," David said, as Mark was jokingly pushing him around.

"Who do you think you learned it from?" Mark playfully asked.

The youngest Flores is aware of his family's legacy at the school on Calhoun Street.

"Being the last Flores, there is a lot of extra pressure," he said.

Flores has dealt with it in stride, though, as he is amongst the area leaders in tackles with 103 and tackles for loss with 21, and has added 5.5 sacks.

On Friday night, Calumet introduced a new wrinkle into the offensive game plan by featuring Flores in the H-back position. All he did was catch five passes for 82 yards, both team highs in the 25-6 win over River Forest.

"As the season goes on our big-time players are gonna be on the field," French said. "David is the definition of a Warrior because he's been our emotional leader at all times and is relentless."

Flores also recorded 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. He had possibly the play of the game against the Ingots, scooping up a fumble on River Forest's first play from scrimmage and running it in from 25 yards out.

The youngest Flores admitted he had some help.

"Mark told me they were gonna run the play they did," he said. "We practiced defending against the read option all week."

French let out a celebratory scream followed by a hug from athletic director Sara Kuntarich after the win, as it set up a showdown in the regular-season finale between two of the last three undefeated teams in Northwest Indiana with Calumet and Class 3A No. 6 and Times No. 3 Hanover Central (8-0).

French understands the importance of the game on Friday night.

"I'm just glad we can finally talk about it," he said. "They're good, they're really good."

"It's the most important game in school history, next to the sectional title game from a couple years back," French said. "I have a ton of respect for (Hanover Central) coach (Brian) Parker because they're incredibly dynamic and explosive on offense. So what we have to do is self-scout, find our weaknesses and improve them."

Flores had just one thought on the season finale.

"May the best team win," he said.