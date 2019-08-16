CROWN POINT — Often within a second of the snap, the line of scrimmage became a tangled mess of bodies knocked off balance during Crown Point and Penn's scrimmage Friday.
The Bulldogs, in particular, asserted their will. Red jerseys flew past white-clad blockers and into the backfield. Penn's runs seemingly made it more than a yard past the line only a handful of times.
It was just a scrimmage, but Crown Point's defensive line looked the part. Penn, ranked No. 6 in the Indiana Football Coaches Association's preseason poll for Class 6A, didn't find the end zone once.
“I thought our defense flew around and played well as a unit, but it all started up front,” Crown Point coach Kevin Enright said. “Those three guys dominated the line of scrimmage, for sure.”
The Bulldogs lost defensive backs Sam Krutz and Trevor Bieszczat plus linebackers Ethan Potosky and Adam Hilliard to graduation — the team's four leading tacklers who combined for 428 stops last season. Still, they're plenty strong at the point of attack.
Penn found few gaps all night, as the Bulldogs flooded the backfield and mucked up the line of scrimmage. The Kingsmen had more running room in the second half, but not much.
Defensive back Christopher Walsh added an easy interception in the middle of the field, sprinting up the left sideline for a 28-yard return. Then Nicholas Sopczak nearly added a pick of his own, knocking away a 20-yard fade in the back-right corner of the end zone.
“I think we are faster than last year, honestly,” defensive lineman Collin Flavin said. “From where (the secondary) came at the beginning of the year – because we lost so much from last year (at) corner – they've improved a lot.”
On the line, Bulldogs have big bruisers like 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive tackle Nikola Paic, and they have quicker, more mobile alternatives such as 6-foot-1, 220-pound end Silas Reeves and the 6-foot-1, 210 pound Calvin Pawlowski.
The starting trio of Reeves, Flavin and Pawlowski wasn't the only group to cause the Kingsmen headaches, either. Crown Point goes at least two-deep with quality options.
Penn features Division I quarterback prospect Ron Powlus III, and he had some success on short and intermediate throws. Powlus only played about half of Penn's snaps, but the Bulldogs allowed no big-gainers and contained him enough to hold Penn scoreless.
Crown Point struggled to establish the run itself, as Penn's defensive line caused problems throughout. But sophomore quarterback Will Pettit found tight end Ben Uran on a fade in the back-right corner of the end zone, and junior tailback Matthew Walters punched in a 1-yard score a few series later. Backup quarterback Luke Abbott walked into the end zone off an option look late.
While Lafayette Jefferson's addition to Sectional 1 will make a four-peat tougher for Crown Point, Reeves said getting a look at Penn helped due to the “huge possibility” that the teams meet in regionals.
First, however, Crown Point travels to Times No. 7 Lowell next week for opening night. The Bulldogs don't expect to feel many jitters.
“We definitely have more people with more experience this year, because some of us last year, it was our first time out there,” Reeves said. “We know what to expect. I'd say we're pretty ready for the season.”