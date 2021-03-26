Devion Goodson has career night in TF South's win at Tinley Park

"He came through for the team," Lewis said. "He played linebacker, he was at running back. long snapper. He did it all for us tonight."

So did the offensive line of Jalen Gordon, Cortez Jones, Xavier Cummings, Isaiah Baez-Isom and Favour Olejabi.

"I got to give a lot of credit to my line," Lewis said, "I don't think I got sacked this game."

Down 6-0 after one quarter, South went ahead for good in the second thanks to Goodson's first two scores and led 14-12 at halftime.

Touchdown runs by Temple and Goodson stretched the lead to 28-20 after three quarters and South pulled away in the fourth with rushing TDs by Lewis and Temple.

Javaryon Crawford added 50 yards rushing and Lewis ran for 46 as South finished with 268 yards on the ground.

"We knew we had to keep it close in the first half and then beat on them with our big guys and that's what we did," South coach Bob Padjen said.

"Defensive-wise, we just gave up a few big plays that we need to tighten up on."

Gallery: TF South at Tinley Park

