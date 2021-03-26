Devion Goodson has career night in TF South's win at Tinley Park

TINLEY PARK — If Devion Goodson ever had a game like this before, he can't recall it.
But the TF South senior will definitely remember Friday night's 41-20 South Suburban Blue win over Tinley Park.
Goodson scored three touchdowns in three different ways to help South (2-0, 2-0) wear down the Titans (1-1, 1-1), who dressed just 28 players.
He picked off Tinley Park quarterback Evan King and raced 55 yards for South's first touchdown.
"I noticed the quarterback was dropping back and I saw the receiver run a little stick route," Goodson said. "Just had to get in front of it, make a play."
He made two more big plays on offense, catching a 28-yard TD pass from Isiah Lewis and running 35 yards for another score.
Asked if he'd ever scored three times in one game before, Goodson replied, "In Little League? I don't know."
The pick six was just what South needed, Lewis said.
"It gave us a lot of momentum," he said. "We had a slow start. That pick helped us out."
South also had 110 yards rushing — all after halftime — and two TDs from junior Ernest Temple. Already a starting linebacker, Temple picked up extra work because starting tailback Wilson Buckley missed the game because of injury,
"He came through for the team," Lewis said. "He played linebacker, he was at running back. long snapper. He did it all for us tonight."
So did the offensive line of Jalen Gordon, Cortez Jones, Xavier Cummings, Isaiah Baez-Isom and Favour Olejabi.
"I got to give a lot of credit to my line," Lewis said, "I don't think I got sacked this game."
Down 6-0 after one quarter, South went ahead for good in the second thanks to Goodson's first two scores and led 14-12 at halftime.
Touchdown runs by Temple and Goodson stretched the lead to 28-20 after three quarters and South pulled away in the fourth with rushing TDs by Lewis and Temple.
Javaryon Crawford added 50 yards rushing and Lewis ran for 46 as South finished with 268 yards on the ground.
"We knew we had to keep it close in the first half and then beat on them with our big guys and that's what we did," South coach Bob Padjen said.
"Defensive-wise, we just gave up a few big plays that we need to tighten up on."