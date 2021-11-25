Dominic DiTola is the latest member of his family to enjoy success at Andrean

On DiTola’s first day as a 59er, he was asked to pick a number. Noah Pavlina’s number was 21. That was DiTola’s number in middle school but it was taken. So, he asked for Brandon’s No. 9. That’s what he’ll wear in this weekend’s Class 2A state title game.

“Being able to take that jersey home and tell my mom that I’m finally here and get to play Andrean football was pretty incredible,” he said. “(My parents) are so happy that I’m able to play in this game in my senior year.”

This is his first year with a focus on defense. His primary position before this season was tight end. This year, injuries and personnel shifted the concentration to defensive line. Skinner talked to DiTola about the change. The player told the coach that he’d do whatever was needed to help the team.

“In the summer, we didn’t really plan on playing him much on defense,” Skinner said. “He ended up just getting better and better and better. After a while, it was like ‘Wow, we can’t really take this kid off the field at defensive end.’”

It’s been a boon for DiTola, who now has scholarship offers from Anderson and Southwestern College in Kansas. Wabash was in to see him last week, too. He’s got 65 tackles, including 15 for loss, and four sacks this season.