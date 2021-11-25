Dominic DiTola is the latest member of his family to enjoy success at Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — Dominic DiTola is a successful Andrean 59er from a line of Andrean 59ers.
His older sister, Bella, won a state title with the 59ers volleyball team in 2017.
But his love for the red and gold started when his cousins Noah and Brandon Pavlina were on the gridiron. Noah played on the 2013 state title team and Brandon was in the class of 2011.
“I knew all the players on their rosters. When (Noah) had his graduation party, I went there and they all talked to me. It was pretty amazing,” DiTola said.
The 59ers senior wore out a recording of Andrean’s 2013 state championship victory.
“For two weeks after, I probably watched it 13 out of the 14 days,” he said.
DiTola’s connections to the school’s athletic history is a strong one, but it’s not unique.
Legacies are a big part of Andrean football. A disproportionate amount of players come to Broadway to follow in the footsteps of older siblings, parents, cousins and uncles.
“We talk about the Andrean football family all the time. Our motto is ‘tradition never graduates’ whether somebody has somebody has family or not, it’s all the same motivating factor if you buy into it,” coach Chris Skinner said.
On DiTola’s first day as a 59er, he was asked to pick a number. Noah Pavlina’s number was 21. That was DiTola’s number in middle school but it was taken. So, he asked for Brandon’s No. 9. That’s what he’ll wear in this weekend’s Class 2A state title game.
“Being able to take that jersey home and tell my mom that I’m finally here and get to play Andrean football was pretty incredible,” he said. “(My parents) are so happy that I’m able to play in this game in my senior year.”
This is his first year with a focus on defense. His primary position before this season was tight end. This year, injuries and personnel shifted the concentration to defensive line. Skinner talked to DiTola about the change. The player told the coach that he’d do whatever was needed to help the team.
“In the summer, we didn’t really plan on playing him much on defense,” Skinner said. “He ended up just getting better and better and better. After a while, it was like ‘Wow, we can’t really take this kid off the field at defensive end.’”
It’s been a boon for DiTola, who now has scholarship offers from Anderson and Southwestern College in Kansas. Wabash was in to see him last week, too. He’s got 65 tackles, including 15 for loss, and four sacks this season.
“Obviously it’s fun catching touchdowns and getting the ball and running over people but I knew that I had to do whatever I could to help the team out,” he said. “I changed over to defense and now I’ve gotten recruited a lot more.”
As a whole, the 59ers defense is allowing six points per game in the postseason. In last week’s semistate, Andrean held Eastside quarterback Laban Davis to only 1 rushing yard through the first three quarters. Davis came into the game with 2,152 yards on the ground.
Skinner credits the development of some of his players, as well as a few personnel moves like DiTola’s. Drayk Bowen moved from outside to inside linebacker. Dh’Mari Wright moved to defensive end. Some of the secondary is new.
DiTola said many took it upon themselves to spend the last offseason getting better.
“Last year, in the regional, Pioneer wanted it more than we did. This year, we came in as seniors and said, ‘We’re not taking our foot off the gas. We’re going all the way this year,’” DiTola said. “All around, the defense is coming together and finally playing like an Andrean 59er.”
Andrean will take on Evansville Mater Dei for the big trophy. The Wildcats are coached by Mike Goebel, who’s two games shy of 250 career wins over 25 years. They’re big in the box on defense and multifaceted on offense.
Skinner said he’s been busy studying Mater Dei and handling the logistics of the week. He hasn’t had time to think about what it will feel like to win his first state championship in his six seasons as head coach.
“I know how meaningful and impactful this game is as a player, as a supporter of the school and what it means for the community,” Skinner said. “I’m just happy that our players get to be a part of that and to experience that. What an incredible fall this has been for Andrean, with (state titles) in volleyball and girls soccer. I’m very proud that we can contribute to that.”