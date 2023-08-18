MERRILLVILLE — It was Dontae Pope’s first Battle of Broadway as a starter for Merrillville. The Pirates senior quarterback knows the importance of the annual season opener against the rivals from down the street, though.

“It’s really important. It’s the first game everyone gets to come to. You open up the school year with it. Everyone looks forward to that game,” Pope said. “It felt weird (starting). I had to realize I wasn’t in practice, anymore. It was cool having to be able to keep everyone calm.”

Pope’s stat line belies those nerves. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 215 yards while running for another 76 and two touchdowns as the Times No. 3 Pirates topped No. 5 Andrean 40-13 Friday at Demaree Stadium.

It makes five straight victories against he 59ers, who last won this game in 2017.

“With them being state champs and state runners up, right up the street, it’s week one and both of us are always up for it,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “Obviously we’ve got the better of it the last few years but it’s still a fun game and a great atmosphere. We love playing them.”

The entirety of the first quarter was played in Andrean territory, but the Pirates weren’t able to punch in a score until a 9-yard Pope keeper a few plays into the second quarter.

Nathan Gills, who already had a sack, recovered an on-side kick after that Merrillville score, but there was an illegal block and Andrean retained possession.

The 59ers got on the board on that drive when Scott Ballentine wiggled his way around the right side for a 1-yard sneak touchdown. The point after attempt was blocked, though, and the Pirates still led 7-6.

Merrillville did it with big plays on the next drive. First, Pope found John Peters for a 35-yard pass. That set up JacQuarious Johnson’s 25-yard touchdown run.

Pope added a 35-yard scramble score, weaving in and out of the the Andrean defense, just before halftime. Recievers Xamere Martin and Mark Dilosa each made important blocks to give him room.

“When I was running, all I could imagine was coach Seiss yelling ‘Get out bounds. Get out of bounds.’ But I just see my receivers making great blocks so I just took off,” Pope said. “That just great blocking.”

Johnson scored again from 15-yards out on the opening drive of the third quarter. But afte the Pirates got the ball back quickly, Pope threw an interception. Andrean junior defensive back Jayden Holmes caught ball near midfield.

Ballentine worked a few yards at a time to move the 59ers inside the Merrillville 5-yard line, but JJ Bolz fumbled into the end zone and the Pirates recovered.

Andrean never seriously threatened again until the Merrillville second string defense stepped onto the turf. Ballentine threw a 13-yard touchdown to Holmes in the final minutes.

“The defensive line played hard. Lost contain a few times but Ballentine does a good job of being elusive. He extends plays and we knew that coming in,” said. “But they did a good job getting pressure tonight.”

Ballentine finished 24-43 for 231 yards. He was sacked four times.

Johnson had 20 carries for 130 yards for the Pirates.

