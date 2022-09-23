Drayk Bowen, Andrean slip past Hobart

Hobart’s Willy Shearer (14), Nathan Queer (9), and Noah Miller (60) can’t stop Andrean’s Drayk Bowen (34) as he score his first of three touchdowns in the first half Friday night at Hobart High School.
Hobart’s Kael Schlosser (13), Jacob Ramirez (11), and Willy Shearer (14) try to bring down Andrean’s Drayk Bowen (34) as he runs the ball in the first quarter Friday night at Hobart High School.
Hobart’s Noah Ehrlich (6) looks for a receiver while Diego Verduzco (66) blocks Andrean’s Alfonso Salinas (14) in the second quarter Friday night at Hobart High School.
Andrean’s Antonio Barnes (20) breaks up a pass intended for Zach Bloom (30) in the first quarter Friday night at Hobart High School.
HOBART — Drayk Bowen was there to console Hobart quarterback Noah Ehrlich after the postgame handshake line.
The Andrean linebacker and running back had just been part of a defense that broke the Brickies hearts when Antonio Barnes intercepted Ehrlich’s would-be tying touchdown in the end zone just before time expired.
“I just told him to go be great. He’s a really great quarterback, only a sophomore and he’s still got two years,” Bowen, a Notre Dame commit, said. “I told him to keep working hard, go get some offers and I want to see him at Notre Dame.”
The Times No. 5 59ers held off a second push from No. 7 Hobart to win 24-17 in what may end up being a key Northwest Crossroads Conference game Friday on Don Howell Field at the Brickyard.
“This is just two very proud programs. Typically, we play for a conference championship. There’s a lot of stakes at play,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “Both programs have a lot of respect for each other. It’s always going to be a battle. It’s always been that way, as long as I can remember.”
Bowen finished with 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also had a sack in the first half and an important tackle for loss on Hobart’s second-to-last offensive play.
“I timed it right. The guard couldn’t get me and I just got to (Trey Gibson’s) legs and rolled with him,” Bowen said.
The game started on a rough note for Andrean. Jacob Jones muffed a punt after Hobart (3-3, 1-1) couldn’t get a first down on its first drive. The Brickies recovered and then offered a little trickery.
Receiver Zach Bloom caught what appeared to be a bubble screen, then looked upfield and threw to a wide-open Jaelen Williams for a 42-yard touchdown.
Andrean (4-2, 2-0) responded later in the quarter with a punishing drive that was almost entirely Bowen runs. He had five carries for 43 yards on the possession, eventually scoring on a 9-yard run to tie the game.
Bowen scored twice more in the first half and the 59ers led 21-10 at the break.
“We wanted to do a few things in the passing game but we weren’t very effective there. We were a little more effective in the run game. Drayk had a good game,” Skinner said. “We just felt like we were going to keep feeding him.”
Gibson capped a long Hobart drive in the third quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run, going over at least one Andrean defender and taking a few others into the end zone with him. Gibson missed last week’s game at Lowell with an injury. He finished with 136 yards on 32 carries.
Hobart picked up a sack on an Andrean third down near midfield with just over five minutes left. The Brickies moved the ball down the field before Barnes made the play in the end zone.
“I think there’s been some growth and development (in this team). Individual growth and as a team,” Skinner said. “I would hope that from week one to week six, we’re progressing and individuals are getting better and we’re doing things more effectively.”
Hobart’s Trey Gibson (3) is wrapped up by Andrean’s Luke Donsbach (9) as he runs the ball in the first quarter Friday night at Hobart High School.
