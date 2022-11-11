Drayk Bowen, Patrick Clacks III lead Andrean to regional championship

MERRILLVILLE — Andrean was hoisting its second consecutive regional trophy Friday, the third in four years. But the smiles and celebrations were just as big and boisterous as they’d be if it were the first in school history.

“This is what you work for. You want to play in championships. You want to play for trophies,” coach Chris Skinner said. “Every year, we have two goals. We want to win (the Northwest Crossroads) Conference and play as deep as we can into November. We’re cherishing every moment we have together and we get another week of practice.”

The 59ers controlled much of the game in a 30-12 win over Lafayette Central Catholic in the Class 2A regional at Father Eckert Field. They forced three interceptions and made several chunk plays on offense to secure the victory.

“With our preparation throughout the week, we knew where everybody was supposed to be,” senior Drayk Bowen said. “We knew (Knights quarterback Ben Mazur’s) tendencies.”

Andrean (9-3) almost stalled out on the opening drive, with penalties forcing the 59ers into a fourth down with 13 to go. Billy Henry was forced out of the pocket on the play, rolled right and found Patrick Clacks III.

Clacks broke a tackle and did the rest, scoring a 32-yard touchdown.

“I just looked (Henry) in his eyes and I was like, ‘You gotta throw it.’ He threw it,” Clacks said. “Over the season, after Scott (Ballentine) got hurt the first week at Merrillville, we developed a good chemistry. It’s getting better and better.”

Clacks had seven catches for 133 yards and two scores.

“Guys made plays. That’s it,” Skinner said. “That’s what we told them in the locker room. We said, ‘Guys, make plays.’”

After another Knights punt, Bowen broke a 57-yard scoring run up the middle to make it 14-0. Bowen finished with 217 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He also intercepted two passes and had a tackle for loss on defense.

“We represent the 219. Everybody wants to go down to Indy, down south, but we up here can play ball, too,” Bowen said. “We’re from the North and we can ball, too.”

The Knights (9-3) moved the ball into Andrean territory in the second quarter before Bowen picked off his second Mazur pass of the night to end the threat.

Central Catholic got on the board as the first half ended, though, with Mazur finding Owen Munn for a 5-yard pass. The conversion pass failed, and Andrean led 14-6 at the break.

Clacks caught his second touchdown for 63 yards on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.

“We’ve been battling injuries all year,” Skinner said. “We had to adjust, put guys into different positions and that was the theme of the night. ‘This is our turf’ and ‘Next man up.’”

Andrean will host Fort Wayne Luers in the semistate. The same teams met in the same round in both 2012 and 2014, when Skinner was an assistant coach.

“They’re a really good program. They play an unbelievable regular-season schedule,” Skinner said. “I don’t know much but I tell you we’re going to hit the film.”

