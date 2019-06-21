E.C. Central didn’t have to look too far to fill its football head coaching vacancy.
E.C. Central graduate and assistant coach Dante Dinkins realized one of his ambitions when he was approved as the new head coach of the Cardinals at the School City of East Chicago's school board meeting on Wednesday.
“It was overwhelming, said Dinkins, a 2008 E.C. Central graduate. “ I’m overwhelmed with emotion, because I’ve dreamed of this opportunity. I’m excited to pave the way to help these young men as they start their journey at the high school.”
Dinkins replaces Jay Novak, who resigned three weeks ago after compiling a 29-26 record in five seasons.
“Dante has played in this program and been in this system as an assistant coach for several years,” said Monical Maxwell, E.C. Central athletic director. “I’m excited for the opportunities he will provide our student-athletes to not only become better football players but better young men.”
Dinkins graduated from Manchester University where he was a four-year starter in football, and he received a master’s degree from Ohio University. He’s the dean of students at Washington Elementary in East Chicago.
Dinkins was the offensive coordinator this past season after serving as the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator the previous two years. He played for A.J. Rodriguez as a junior and senior at Central and for Mark Hidalgo his freshman and sophomore years.
He said the biggest challenge will be adapting to his role as head coach.
“I’m so passionate about the game where it’s always been my focus coaching these young men, and now I have to prepare to lead a team throughout all the other logistics that go into running a program,” Dinkins said.
He plans on getting back to basics on the offensive side of the ball.
“I want to get away from the spread game because I’m a little old fashioned,” said Dinkins, who was a tight end and linebacker in high school. “I want to bring back the pro formation, some tight end, pro set. I want to be able to run and pound whenever we need to.”
Assistant coach Jamaal Garrett will be the defensive coordinator.
“He’s hands on,” Dinkins said. “He’s excited for the challenge, and I’ll know he’ll do well.”
The staff is ready to make up for lost time for a team that finished 6-5 in 2018.
“We’ve got a ton of seniors coming in,” Dinkins said. “A lot of these kids will be four-year starters going into the season because two seasons ago we introduced a lot of young guys. … The guys are anxious, they’ve been dedicated and they’re ready to get after it.
“They’re upset that we started three weeks behind schedule, but they’re coming with the drive and the energy to put the work in and to catch back up with all the other programs.”
It’s a natural progression for Dinkins.
“His loyalty to this community and to this athletic department is admirable,” Maxwell said. “It’s always beneficial to have alumni who are willing to give back.”