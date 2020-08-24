EC Central alters football schedule; IHSAA answers more questions regarding COVID-19

EC Central football coach Dante Dinkins commended Maxwell and the rest of his school's athletic department for doing their best to put together a schedule for his team.

The Cardinals have been practicing for the past few weeks, but Dinkins said some of his players' parents have been hesitant to allow their children to attend team gatherings.

"For the kids that have been coming, they've been staying hungry and they've been staying anxious to move forward," Dinkins said. "But as always, we've been preparing their minds for the absolute worst because a decision can come down on us at any time to cancel our season."

In light of EC Central's cancellation, Munster has already retooled its schedule. The Mustangs will now host South Bend Clay in Week 3.

"I was told that South Bend Clay was looking for an opponent because they had a game against Hammond High that was canceled, so I contacted them first thing (Monday) morning," Munster athletic director Ira Zimmer said. "They were very happy to come out here and play us."

Zimmer added that the Mustangs are still trying to find a Week 4 opponent since its road game against Morton was canceled.