EC Central alters football schedule; IHSAA answers more questions regarding COVID-19

EC Central has pushed back the start of its football season yet again.
After prep sports activities were suspended July 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic and eventually resumed Aug. 4, the Cardinals planned to open the 2020 campaign at home against Munster in Week 3 on Sept. 4.
However, EC Central athletic director Monica Maxwell confirmed that her school's football program has changed course.
The Cardinals moved into Phase 2 of the Indiana Department of Education's return-to-play guidelines Monday, which allows contact sports to use contact. But it prohibits teams from participating in formal competition. In order for EC Central to play in an actual game, it would have to enter Phase 3.
Maxwell said a decision to possibly be cleared for Phase 3 will be made at the School City of East Chicago's next school board meeting Sept. 3. For now, the Cardinals are hopeful to begin their season at Andrean in Week 4.
"We actually have four football games scheduled, even with the cancellation of Munster," Maxwell said. "We have games in Week 4, 7, 8 and 9."
When the School City of Hammond canceled fall contact sports Aug. 4, EC Central lost four Great Lakes Athletic Conference games against Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton.
Without those four opponents, the only conference game the Cardinals had left was at home against West Side in Week 7. Since then, EC Central has picked up road games against Andrean in Week 4, Bowman in Week 8 and West Side in Week 9. Maxwell said that the Cardinals are close to adding another game in Week 5, but she did not disclose which school that contest would be against.
EC Central football coach Dante Dinkins commended Maxwell and the rest of his school's athletic department for doing their best to put together a schedule for his team.
The Cardinals have been practicing for the past few weeks, but Dinkins said some of his players' parents have been hesitant to allow their children to attend team gatherings.
"For the kids that have been coming, they've been staying hungry and they've been staying anxious to move forward," Dinkins said. "But as always, we've been preparing their minds for the absolute worst because a decision can come down on us at any time to cancel our season."
In light of EC Central's cancellation, Munster has already retooled its schedule. The Mustangs will now host South Bend Clay in Week 3.
"I was told that South Bend Clay was looking for an opponent because they had a game against Hammond High that was canceled, so I contacted them first thing (Monday) morning," Munster athletic director Ira Zimmer said. "They were very happy to come out here and play us."
Zimmer added that the Mustangs are still trying to find a Week 4 opponent since its road game against Morton was canceled.
"I'm sure the kids are excited (about the matchup with South Bend Clay), and I am, too," Zimmer said. "Every time we can do something and replace an opponent, that's great for them. It's their careers, and it's their high school memories that they're creating, so I'm glad it worked out."
IHSAA provides more info
The IHSAA updated its COVID-19 resource center Monday with answers to several questions looming over its fall sports season.
Among the concerns discussed, the IHSAA explained why it believes it is safer to proceed with high school sports as opposed to college sports.
The Big Ten, which includes Indiana and Purdue, postponed fall sports Aug. 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic and will explore the possibility of resuming competition in the spring.
"High school sports are different in that the student populations come from those communities they serve and are not mixing with other individuals from all over the country and even the world, as in university and college settings," the IHSAA's COVID-19 resource center stated. "Indiana high school sports also don’t have the extensive travel to other parts of the country that you do at the collegiate level."
The IHSAA also acknowledged that it discussed delaying the start of fall sports, and even though it ultimately felt safe enough to move forward, there could still be some major consequences for teams that are exposed to COVID-19 down the line.
If a program is unable to compete in the playoffs because of athletes testing positive for coronavirus or being in quarantine, that will mark the end of their season.
"The tournament contest will be recorded as a no contest, the opponent will advance, and the tournament series will carry on as scheduled," the IHSAA's COVID-19 resource center stated.
The 48th annual IHSAA state football playoffs are slated to begin Oct. 23.
