HAMMOND — East Chicago Central coach Dante Dinkins is used to the chaotic noise and hysteria within his locker room leading up to games. He’s come to enjoy his players’ efforts to pump one another up before going into battle.
But amid the frenzy Saturday morning leading into the Cardinals’ 39-12 win against No. 10 Clark, an unusual voice emerged. There, in the middle of it all, Dinkins heard soft-spoken senior Michael Perkins yelling words of encouragement.
“He said something positive to try and get everyone going,” Dinkins said. “I turn around like, ‘Was that you, Michael?’ Listen when I tell you, I never hear him yell. You hardly ever hear him at all.”
Perkins doesn’t says much. It’s just his style.
He took 15 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns of 36 and 34 yards on a wet, muddy field to lead the Cardinals (4-2, 2-0) to their second consecutive Great lakes Athletic Conference win. He returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown, too. He left Clark (4-2, 1-1) without an answer for him all afternoon.
Come postgame, when asked for an interview, Perkins declined. He rattled off a list of teammates who he thought would be better suggestions but none of them impacted the game quite like him.
“He’s reserved,” said East Chicago assistant Royce Love, first coached Perkins as a seventh-grader and lauded his humbleness.
“He’s got that quiet rage type of stuff. He’s not real vocal or anything. He’s one of those guys that will come out on the field and tell you what you need to know by how he plays.”
Perkins serves as the primary back alongside fellow senior Thai Jordan. Together, they accounted for more than 90 percent of East Chicago’s offensive yards against Clark. It's mostly been that way all season with Dinkins determined to establish a running game.
Having a player like Perkins, who also plays linebacker, helps.
“He’s an overall athlete,” Dinkins said. “He plays both sides of the ball and every snap on special teams. He’s a freak. He’s got a freak mentality. He’s big. He’s fast. He doesn’t chatter. You correct him on something and he fixes it. He’s the most coachable kid we have, and he works hard training to have games like this.”
Perkins fought off shoulder and back issues at time last year but has been healthy and thriving in his final season with the Cardinals. His coaches say he never complained about reps and is happy to share in the success.
Just don’t ask him to talk about it.
“He’s a special kid,” Love said. “Being someone who’s seen him for so many years now, I take a lot of pride watching him because of how far he’s come. He deserves all of it.”