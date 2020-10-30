Eddie Goff, full-strength Hanover Central crush River Forest

NEW CHICAGO — Hanover Central is back at full strength and riding high.
The Wildcats were without more than half of their roster in a sectional-opening win over Twin Lakes last week. Contact tracing forced 30 players into quarantine.
“We’re at an all-time high, honestly,” junior cornerback Eddie Goff said. “We know we’ve got to stay focused and if we do that, we’re going to be great. We’re just really confident in what we can do.”
They made the most of being back Friday at Madden Field, dropping River Forest 41-6 in the Class 3A sectional semifinal
“To have them come back on Monday morning was really a shot of adrenaline for our team and it lent itself to our focus throughout the week. We had a really good week of practice,” Wildcats coach Brian Parker said. “It helps when you get good players.”
Goff had two interceptions Friday and now has four interceptions in the last two games.
“(Getting everyone back) was extremely important. It gave this team the juice,” Goff said.
Each of the first two drives for River Forest ended in interceptions, the second resulting in the game’s first score. Goff snagged his first off of River Forest quarterback Joey Ondo and went 18 yards into the end zone.
Gannon Howes returned his second pick 95 yards for a score in the second quarter.
Hanover Central (9-2) had four interceptions, in total. River Forest running back Ayden Hernandez, who came into the game averaging better than nine yards per carry, was held to 18 yards on 17 carries.
The Ingots (6-4) didn’t score until the final minutes.
“Our defense hasn’t gotten as much acknowledgement as it should this year. This was our sixth game with a running clock,” Parker said. “(Hernandez) is the key to what they do. We wanted to shut him down. We cut the head off the snake.”
Late in the first quarter, Cano took the ball around the left side and feigned the option on fourth down with four yards to go. As the Ingots defense collapsed, the Wildcats quarterback shoveled the ball over it and into the hands of Juan Herrera.
Herrera went 29 yards for the touchdown. He led Hanover Central with four catches for 81 yards.
“Juan was obviously a big impact player for us tonight,” Parker said.
Adam Graham added a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Kyle Haessley scored on a 22-yard run in the fourth.
Ondo hit Curtis Hosea for a 28-yard pass late in the fourth quarter.
Hanover Central will host Calumet in the sectional championship next week. A win would give the Wildcats their first postseason trophy.
“We’ll be there Friday night, at our house, a place where we’ve had a lot of success,” Parker said. “To raise a sectional trophy at home in front of our home crowd in a year like this has been, it would be an unforgettable moment that these kids will remember for the rest of their lives.”
