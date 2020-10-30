Eddie Goff, full-strength Hanover Central crush River Forest

NEW CHICAGO — Hanover Central is back at full strength and riding high.

The Wildcats were without more than half of their roster in a sectional-opening win over Twin Lakes last week. Contact tracing forced 30 players into quarantine.

“We’re at an all-time high, honestly,” junior cornerback Eddie Goff said. “We know we’ve got to stay focused and if we do that, we’re going to be great. We’re just really confident in what we can do.”

They made the most of being back Friday at Madden Field, dropping River Forest 41-6 in the Class 3A sectional semifinal

“To have them come back on Monday morning was really a shot of adrenaline for our team and it lent itself to our focus throughout the week. We had a really good week of practice,” Wildcats coach Brian Parker said. “It helps when you get good players.”

Goff had two interceptions Friday and now has four interceptions in the last two games.

“(Getting everyone back) was extremely important. It gave this team the juice,” Goff said.