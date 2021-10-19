Eddie Goff is a 'Demon' on defense for Hanover Central football

Plays like Goff's were crucial on Friday night because the normally explosive Wildcats, who led the state in scoring heading into the last week of the regular season, had just one offensive touchdown in the muddy conditions.

"We usually put Eddie on the other team's best receiver and he takes it personally," Parker said. "This secondary is elite and they're all good athletes."

Parker said it is a huge benefit for his team to go through a game like Friday night's so the team can be prepared for the playoffs. The Wildcats open their quest for the program's sectional title by hosting Twin Lakes on Friday.

"We knew we weren't gonna score 50 or 60 because they're too good, so we knew we'd have to find another way to win," Parker said of Calumet.

Goff is in his second season at Hanover after transferring from Marian Catholic, where he was sidelined for most of his first two years of high school.

"I honestly lost my love for the game at Marian," said Goff. "Not because of the coaches because I had a great relationship with coach (Erick) Middleton. But I just had a lot of injuries."

Goff suffered three concussions in his stint with the Spartans.