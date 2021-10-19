Eddie Goff is a 'Demon' on defense for Hanover Central football

CEDAR LAKE — Eddie Goff has a distinctive nickname at Hanover Central.
"We call him 'Demon' for a reason," Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said of the senior defensive back. "He's very competitive."
That nature, along with Mother Nature and the rest of Wildcats secondary, were all out in full force last Friday night in a 28-6 Greater South Shore Conference South-clinching win over Calumet.
A rainy night made for less than ideal field conditions. The normally high-flying Wildcats (8-1, 4-0) had to rely on their running game and ball-hawking secondary to beat Calumet (6-3, 2-2), which knocked off the Wildcats 38-21 in last year's Class 3A Sectional 25 title game. It was Hanover's sixth straight win.
Three of the five passes from Calumet were picked off, with Goff intercepting two of them on back-to-back throws to put him at five picks on the year.
At the 2:24 mark of the third quarter, Calumet backup quarterback Quentin Falls dropped back and threw deep downfield on a fly pattern. But Goff was waiting in the wings and played the ball perfectly, getting it at its highest point.
Then he returned it 69 yards to the Calumet 5 to set up Jaden Howard's touchdown run one play later. That put Hanover up 21-6.
"As a unit we have a true brotherhood," Goff said of himself and his secondary teammates.
Plays like Goff's were crucial on Friday night because the normally explosive Wildcats, who led the state in scoring heading into the last week of the regular season, had just one offensive touchdown in the muddy conditions.
"We usually put Eddie on the other team's best receiver and he takes it personally," Parker said. "This secondary is elite and they're all good athletes."
Parker said it is a huge benefit for his team to go through a game like Friday night's so the team can be prepared for the playoffs. The Wildcats open their quest for the program's sectional title by hosting Twin Lakes on Friday.
"We knew we weren't gonna score 50 or 60 because they're too good, so we knew we'd have to find another way to win," Parker said of Calumet.
Goff is in his second season at Hanover after transferring from Marian Catholic, where he was sidelined for most of his first two years of high school.
"I honestly lost my love for the game at Marian," said Goff. "Not because of the coaches because I had a great relationship with coach (Erick) Middleton. But I just had a lot of injuries."
Goff suffered three concussions in his stint with the Spartans.
However, when he got to Cedar Lake, he felt immediately welcomed by everyone.
"I have met some of my best friends here who I will be friends with for the rest of my life," said Goff. "We have plenty of motivation heading into the postseason and we believe in each other and that we can make a deep run."