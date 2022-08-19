Elijah Tiawhan's big night carries Crown Point to big win over rival Lowell

CROWN POINT — Crown Point senior running back Elijah Tiawhan played like he had something to prove on Friday at the Dog Pound against longtime rival Lowell.

Tiawhan, at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, ran through and around the Lowell defense for 111 yards on nine carries. He scored two touchdowns in a 42-0 win for Crown Point (1-0)

“I always want to run hard,” Tiawhan said. “I just tried to run to the best of my ability.”

Tiawhan said it was a good game to build on to start the season.

“Oh, for sure,” he said. “I can always get better. We could always be better.”

It was also a great feeling to win the Old Leather Helmet Trophy for the second straight year.

“Feels amazing,” Tiawhan said. “I’m going to actually go take some pictures with the helmet after this.”

After senior quarterback JJ Johnson ran for two touchdowns to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter, Tiawhan added touchdown runs of six and 31 yards for 28-0 bulge with 9:50 left in the second quarter.

“Elijah is the man, and he works harder than just about anybody on our team,” Johnson said. “When you see him in the weight room, he’s moving. He’s moving weight, and it shows on the field. He’s running people over, pushing people off like they’re not even there. It’s really great, and it makes it way easier for me, too. Everyone's got to watch him, and I just get to square up the middle.”

Lowell (0-1) couldn’t get anything of its own going on offense against a swift and strong Crown Point defense. The Bulldogs slowed down the Red Devils running attack, limiting them to just 83 yards on the ground and 109 total yards.

“Essentially that was a brand new defense,” C.P. coach Craig Buzea said. “Nobody really returning that started last year. We do have three state-champion wrestlers on that defense, and I think that helps. I thought everybody played well.”

Johnson, who also tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Raymond Santiago in the second quarter, completed 4 of 6 pass attempts for 102 yards. He rushed for 78 yards and the two scores.

“I get all the time I need just to set up and deliver the ball,” Johnson said. “Even tonight, I need to work on a couple things. I left a couple balls where maybe I didn’t want. Now that I know I’ve got all the time in the world, I’m more comfortable in the pocket.”

Malachi James led Lowell with 37 yards rushing, while Riley Bank added 27 yards on the ground and 26 yards passing.

Lowell visits La Porte next Friday, while Crown Point travels to Andrean.

“We’re excited for next week,” Johnson said. “A lot to prove there.”