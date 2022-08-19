Elijah Tiawhan's big night carries Crown Point to big win over rival Lowell

After senior quarterback JJ Johnson ran for two touchdowns to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter, Tiawhan added touchdown runs of six and 31 yards for 28-0 bulge with 9:50 left in the second quarter.
“Elijah is the man, and he works harder than just about anybody on our team,” Johnson said. “When you see him in the weight room, he’s moving. He’s moving weight, and it shows on the field. He’s running people over, pushing people off like they’re not even there. It’s really great, and it makes it way easier for me, too. Everyone's got to watch him, and I just get to square up the middle.”
Lowell (0-1) couldn’t get anything of its own going on offense against a swift and strong Crown Point defense. The Bulldogs slowed down the Red Devils running attack, limiting them to just 83 yards on the ground and 109 total yards.
“Essentially that was a brand new defense,” C.P. coach Craig Buzea said. “Nobody really returning that started last year. We do have three state-champion wrestlers on that defense, and I think that helps. I thought everybody played well.”
Johnson, who also tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Raymond Santiago in the second quarter, completed 4 of 6 pass attempts for 102 yards. He rushed for 78 yards and the two scores.
“I get all the time I need just to set up and deliver the ball,” Johnson said. “Even tonight, I need to work on a couple things. I left a couple balls where maybe I didn’t want. Now that I know I’ve got all the time in the world, I’m more comfortable in the pocket.”
Malachi James led Lowell with 37 yards rushing, while Riley Bank added 27 yards on the ground and 26 yards passing.
Lowell visits La Porte next Friday, while Crown Point travels to Andrean.
“We’re excited for next week,” Johnson said. “A lot to prove there.”
Last season, Merrillville was the team to beat in the Duneland Athletic Conference going 7-0 and it looks to be much of the same in 2022. The Pirates ranked No. 1 in Class 5A AP poll after moving down from 6A.