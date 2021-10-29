Ernest Temple did it all, but TF South's season ends at Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES — The rain fell off and on Friday night, but Ernest Temple was just on.
The TF South senior barely left the field during the Class 7A playoff opener against Hoffman Estates.
South played keepaway in an effort to neutralize Jashawn Johnson, the Hawks' star receiver who is committed to Western Michigan. That meant 30 carries for Temple — before halftime.
He finished with 39 rushes for 211 yards and a touchdown. He also ran back an interception for a TD, and returned kickoffs too.
"That's probably one of the best individual performances TF South has seen in a long, long time," South coach Bob Padjen said.
Hoffman Estates did just enough to end Temple and South's season, though, winning 34-26.
The Hawks (8-2) advance to play at Wheaton North (9-1) next week. TF South finished 6-4.
But there was a sense of pride in the South huddle after a game that wasn't decided until Hoffman Estates' Xavier Martinez intercepted a Jacob Urdiales pass in the end zone with 16 seconds remaining.
"It was a well-fought game, we were both well prepared," Temple said. "I give all respect to Hoffman. ...
"I didn't take many plays off because I really wanted to win. We had a really good team this year."
After a scoreless first quarter, South took a 14-7 lead into halftime against a Hawks team that had been scoring points in bunches all season.
Much of that Hoffman Estates offense had been generated by the pass-catch duo of quarterback Aidan Cyr and Johnson.
With senior Ethan Pryor handling most of the coverage, Johnson finished with seven catches for 110 yards. But 53 of them came on one play, which accounted for all of the Hawks' scoring before halftime.
"I always want to compete," Pryor said. "(Johnson) played a very good game. I played a good game too but I could have played better."
South's game plan worked in the first half. With Temple gaining 142 yards on those 30 carries, South had the lead thanks to rushing TDs by Temple and Urdiales.
South actually forced Hoffman Estates to switch tactics and start focusing on the run game after halftime.
Yashua Pettis-Taylor had a TD run and softened up the South defense enough for Cyr to throw a pair of TD passes after halftime, but he also threw the pick-six that Temple returned 60 yards to give South its last lead at 20-14 with 6:42 left in the third quarter.
After Cyr threw two TD passes that pushed Hoffman ahead 28-20, Brandon Woods caught a tipped pass for a 33-yard TD for South that cut the gap to 28-26 at 7:05 of the fourth quarter,
Another Cyr TD pass to Julian Bonilla pushed the lead to 34-26 with 2:17 left, but South blocked the PAT kick to keep its hopes alive.
The final drive ended with Martinez's interception but South went out with heads held high.
"I feel like we played to the last second on the clock and this was probably our best game yet," Pryor said.