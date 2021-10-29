Ernest Temple did it all, but TF South's season ends at Hoffman Estates

"It was a well-fought game, we were both well prepared," Temple said. "I give all respect to Hoffman. ...

"I didn't take many plays off because I really wanted to win. We had a really good team this year."

After a scoreless first quarter, South took a 14-7 lead into halftime against a Hawks team that had been scoring points in bunches all season.

Much of that Hoffman Estates offense had been generated by the pass-catch duo of quarterback Aidan Cyr and Johnson.

With senior Ethan Pryor handling most of the coverage, Johnson finished with seven catches for 110 yards. But 53 of them came on one play, which accounted for all of the Hawks' scoring before halftime.

"I always want to compete," Pryor said. "(Johnson) played a very good game. I played a good game too but I could have played better."

South's game plan worked in the first half. With Temple gaining 142 yards on those 30 carries, South had the lead thanks to rushing TDs by Temple and Urdiales.

South actually forced Hoffman Estates to switch tactics and start focusing on the run game after halftime.