Ernest Temple set to play starring role for TF South run game

LANSING — When TF South coach Bob Padjen looks at senior Ernest Temple, he sees something special.

"He sort of reminds me of like a Pierre," Padjen said. "He's got the cutbacks, he's got the vision and he's sees the holes. (It's) something you can't coach, you can't teach."

"Pierre" is Pierre Thomas, the greatest back in TF South history. He ran for 5,565 yards and 88 touchdowns at South before going on to Illinois, where he piled up more than 4,400 all-purpose yards and 24 TDs. Then it was on to the NFL, where he rushed for 6,466 yards and 40 touchdowns, and won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints.

Padjen isn't burdening Temple with those kind of expectations, of course. But the similarities are there, from the pair's running style to their size. Temple is 6 foot 1 and 210 pounds, just a bit bigger than Thomas at 5-11, 205.

"He's strong and fast, he's got that quick acceleration," Padjen said of Temple. "He goes through the hole, he's gone. That's the key: get him out in space."

Temple, whose dad played for Chicago Public League power Simeon, began last season as more of a defensive presence at linebacker. But when lead back Wilson Buckley, who's now at Lake Forest College, went down with an injury, Temple saw more double duty.