Ernest Temple set to play starring role for TF South run game

LANSING — When TF South coach Bob Padjen looks at senior Ernest Temple, he sees something special.
"He sort of reminds me of like a Pierre," Padjen said. "He's got the cutbacks, he's got the vision and he's sees the holes. (It's) something you can't coach, you can't teach."
"Pierre" is Pierre Thomas, the greatest back in TF South history. He ran for 5,565 yards and 88 touchdowns at South before going on to Illinois, where he piled up more than 4,400 all-purpose yards and 24 TDs. Then it was on to the NFL, where he rushed for 6,466 yards and 40 touchdowns, and won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints.
Padjen isn't burdening Temple with those kind of expectations, of course. But the similarities are there, from the pair's running style to their size. Temple is 6 foot 1 and 210 pounds, just a bit bigger than Thomas at 5-11, 205.
"He's strong and fast, he's got that quick acceleration," Padjen said of Temple. "He goes through the hole, he's gone. That's the key: get him out in space."
Temple, whose dad played for Chicago Public League power Simeon, began last season as more of a defensive presence at linebacker. But when lead back Wilson Buckley, who's now at Lake Forest College, went down with an injury, Temple saw more double duty.
The experience he got on offense in the spring has Temple more at ease on that side of the ball now.
"Yeah, it made me feel a lot more comfortable," he said. "I can give the knowledge back from what I learned last year to the juniors and sophomores underneath me. So I'm very grateful for having (running back) reps last year, having Wilson coach me while he was out with his injury."
Padjen isn't the only one at South who can't wait to see what Temple can do this fall.
"We're going to be going crazy helping Ernest," senior guard Isaiah Isom said of the offensive line. "I get so happy when they run down my gap."
Temple showed even more versatility in the finale of the abbreviated spring season. When starting quarterback Isiah Lewis was ejected after a verbal dispute early in the game, Temple stepped in behind center and threw two touchdown passes in a loss to Lemont.
Temple wound up leading South in multiple categories on both sides of the ball, including rushing, tackles, interceptions and tackles for loss.
One of Padjen's priorities this season will be giving Temple a break where possible.
"Hopefully he doesn't have to go both ways the whole time and be worn down," Padjen said. "Hopefully we have some depth at linebacker — we did in the summer. ... I think you're going to see him big-time on offense and part-time on defense."