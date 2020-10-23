FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 10, 2020

Class 4A
Sectional 17
EC Central at West Side, canceled (ECC withdraws)
Hobart 56, Gavit 0, FINAL
Highland 38, Griffith 21, FINAL
Lowell 21, Morton 0, FINAL
Sectional 18
Culver Academies 21, Kankakee Valley 14, FINAL
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Calumet 52, Hammond 6, FINAL
Support Local Journalism
Hanover Central 35, Twin Lakes 28, FINAL
River Forest at Clark, canceled (Clark withdraws)
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Andrean 44, Boone Grove 0, FINAL
Whiting 36, Bishop Noll 14, FINAL
Wheeler 36, North Newton 27, FINAL
Rensselaer 78, Bowman 0, FINAL
Class A
Sectional 41
Winamac 21, South Central 14, FINAL
Culver Community 48, Lake Station 29, FINAL
The Times Football Top 10
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!