FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 10, 2020
FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 10, 2020

Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Class 4A

Sectional 17

EC Central at West Side, canceled (ECC withdraws)

Hobart 56, Gavit 0, FINAL

Highland 38, Griffith 21, FINAL

Lowell 21, Morton 0, FINAL

Sectional 18

Culver Academies 21, Kankakee Valley 14, FINAL

30 things you should know about Region teams before the playoffs begin

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Calumet 52, Hammond 6, FINAL

Hanover Central 35, Twin Lakes 28, FINAL

River Forest at Clark, canceled (Clark withdraws)

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean 44, Boone Grove 0, FINAL

Whiting 36, Bishop Noll 14, FINAL

Wheeler 36, North Newton 27, FINAL

Rensselaer 78, Bowman 0, FINAL

Class A

Sectional 41

Winamac 21, South Central 14, FINAL

Culver Community 48, Lake Station 29, FINAL

The Times Football Top 10

