 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 4, 2020
alert top story urgent

FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 4, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Hobart 38, Culver Academies 0, FINAL

Boone Grove 51, Bishop Noll 20, FINAL

Chesterton 45, LaPorte 21, FINAL

Andrean 47, EC Central 0, FINAL

Highland 35, Lake Station 6, FINAL

Kankakee Valley 44, North Newton 8, FINAL

Crown Point 16, Lake Central 7, FINAL

Lowell 47, Griffith 28, FINAL

Merrillville 58, Portage 19, FINAL

Rensselaer 38, Munster 0, FINAL

Hanover Central 49, River Forest 14, FINAL

Wheeler 41, South Central 21, FINAL

West Side 46, Bowman 8, FINAL

The Times Football Top 10

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts