FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 5, 2020

Bishop Noll 64, Lake Station 54, FINAL
Wheeler 44, Boone Grove 0, FINAL
Valparaiso 30, Chesterton 21, FINAL
River Forest 56, EC Central 0, FINAL
Frankfort 34, South Central 31, FINAL
Griffith 35, Hanover Central 8, FINAL
Andrean 52, Highland 10, FINAL
LaPorte 28, Lake Central 16, FINAL
Kankakee Valley 53, Munster 0, FINAL
Crown Point 24, Portage 21, FINAL
SB Riley 34, West Side 0, FINAL
North Newton 44, West Central 6, FINAL
Calumet Christian, Bowman, Late
The Times Football Top 10:
1. Merrillville
2. Valparaiso
3. Hobart
4. Andrean
5. Lowell
6. Kankakee Valley
7. Chesterton
8. Hanover Central
9. Michigan City
9. Portage
