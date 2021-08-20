 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FINAL SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest football scores and updates across the Region
web only alert urgent

FINAL SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest football scores and updates across the Region

Gallery: Crown Point at Merrillville football

Merrillville quarterback Angel Nelson takes the snap against Crown Point in the second quarter Friday night at Merrillville High School.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

SB Washington 27, Hammond Central 20, FINAL

Valparaiso 35, Penn 7, FINAL

Michigan City 62, SB Riley 0, FINAL

John Glenn 46, Boone Grove 0, FINAL

Triton 18, South Central 16, FINAL

Merrillville 47, Andrean 21, FINAL

Calumet 49, Bowman 0, FINAL

Bishop Noll 33, Calumet Christian 28, FINAL

Chesterton 20, Hobart 14, FINAL

Crown Point 28, Lowell 14, FINAL

Hanover Central 52, EC Central 6, FINAL

Griffith 38, Highland 21, FINAL

Rensselaer 41, Kankakee Valley 17, FINAL

Lake Central 28, Munster 0, FINAL

Lake Station at Crossroads Christian (Ill.), late

New Prairie 37, LaPorte 21, FINAL

North Newton 49, South Newton 8, FINAL

Portage 26, Morton 6, FINAL

Wheeler 39, River Forest 12, FINAL

Saturday, Aug. 21

Whiting at Frontier, 1 p.m.

Phalen Academy vs. West Side at Weiss Field (Merrillville), 5 p.m.

Kickoff 2021: An in-depth guide to high school football in the Region

Everything you need to know about high school football in Northwest Indiana, from conference previews, players to watch, the stars and more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts