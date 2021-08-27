FINAL SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest scores from Region football fields here

Andrean 21, Crown Point 7, FINAL
Calumet 19, West Side 0, FINAL
Chesterton 42, TF South 0, FINAL
Crossroads Christian (Ill.) 30, Bishop Noll 22, FINAL
Griffith 48, South Central 18, FINAL
Hanover Central 35, Munster 6, FINAL
Highland 41, Whiting 7, FINAL
Homewood-Flossmoor 47, TF North 0, FINAL
Kankakee Valley 27, Wheeler 7, FINAL
Lake Central 42, Morton 0, FINAL
LaPorte 21, Penn 14, FINAL/OT
Merrillville 41, Hobart 14, FINAL
Michigan City 35, Warsaw 16, FINAL
Rensselaer 35, North Newton 8, FINAL
River Forest 42, Boone Grove 0, FINAL
Lowell 26, Portage 21, FINAL
Thornwood 26, Marian Catholic 21, FINAL
Valparaiso vs. Hammond Central, postponed
Saturday
Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.
Football Recap: Catch up on all the Week 1 excitement here!
Miss anything from the first week of the Indiana high school football season? Here's what fans need to know from game recaps, highlights, photos, videos and more.
“It’s what you expect from a guy like him. We see him do pretty phenomenal stuff.”
The senior running back ran for a school-record 336 yards in his lone start last season and on Friday night, he was part of some more history.
“We’ve got one heck of a coach, and we got one heck of a line. Everyone did their jobs tonight, and it was like running through a hallway.”
"That’s been a day one kind of thing. He’s got that athleticism. He’s got that ability. He’s a dude.”
High school football in Indiana kicks off tonight! Check back here for updates on scores from across Northwest Indiana.
Valparaiso running back Hayden Vinyard rushed for four touchdowns as the Vikings beat Penn for the fourth straight game.
Andrean and Merrillville meet for the Battle of Broadway.
Crown Point opens the Craig Buzea era at Lowell.
Chesterton visits Hobart in the 2021 season opener