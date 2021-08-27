 Skip to main content
FINAL SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest scores from Region football fields here
alert urgent

082121-spt-fbh-cp-low_16

Lowell’s Joseph Heuer holds off Crown Point’s Dominic Sopczak in the second quarter at Lowell on Friday.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Andrean 21, Crown Point 7, FINAL

Calumet 19, West Side 0, FINAL

Chesterton 42, TF South 0, FINAL

Crossroads Christian (Ill.) 30, Bishop Noll 22, FINAL

Griffith 48, South Central 18, FINAL

Hanover Central 35, Munster 6, FINAL

Highland 41, Whiting 7, FINAL

Homewood-Flossmoor 47, TF North 0, FINAL

Kankakee Valley 27, Wheeler 7, FINAL

Lake Central 42, Morton 0, FINAL

LaPorte 21, Penn 14, FINAL/OT

Merrillville 41, Hobart 14, FINAL

Michigan City 35, Warsaw 16, FINAL

Rensselaer 35, North Newton 8, FINAL

River Forest 42, Boone Grove 0, FINAL

Lowell 26, Portage 21, FINAL

Thornwood 26, Marian Catholic 21, FINAL

Valparaiso vs. Hammond Central, postponed

Saturday

Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.

Football Recap: Catch up on all the Week 1 excitement here!

Miss anything from the first week of the Indiana high school football season? Here's what fans need to know from game recaps, highlights, photos, videos and more.

