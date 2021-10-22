 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FINAL SCOREBOARD: Here are playoff football scores from around the Region
alert urgent

FINAL SCOREBOARD: Here are playoff football scores from around the Region

Class 5A

Concord 35, LaPorte 13

Class 4A

Lowell 41, Highland 7

Hobart 72, Griffith 10

Kankakee Valley 35, South Bend Riley 6

Class 3A

Hanover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20

Knox 37, Calumet 16

Class 2A

Rensselaer 52, North Newton 6

Andrean 44, Wheeler 6

Boone Grove 44, Bishop Noll 7

Whiting 53, Bowman 0

Class A

South Central 40, Caston 6

North Judson def. Lake Station (forfeit)

Illinois Week 9

Hillcrest 26, TF South 23

TF North at Eisenhower, late

Marian Catholic at Carmel Catholic, late

Football recap: Conference champions were decided, highlighted by Lowell beating Andrean

Friday night The Times dove inside Merrillville's DAC dominance, other DACtion, Lowell's upset of Andrean, GSSC division titles and more. Get caught up here!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts