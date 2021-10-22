FINAL SCOREBOARD: Here are playoff football scores from around the Region

Class 5A
Concord 35, LaPorte 13
Class 4A
Lowell 41, Highland 7
Hobart 72, Griffith 10
Kankakee Valley 35, South Bend Riley 6
Class 3A
Hanover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20
Knox 37, Calumet 16
Class 2A
Rensselaer 52, North Newton 6
Andrean 44, Wheeler 6
Boone Grove 44, Bishop Noll 7
Whiting 53, Bowman 0
Class A
South Central 40, Caston 6
North Judson def. Lake Station (forfeit)
Illinois Week 9
Hillcrest 26, TF South 23
TF North at Eisenhower, late
Marian Catholic at Carmel Catholic, late
Football recap: Conference champions were decided, highlighted by Lowell beating Andrean
Friday night The Times dove inside Merrillville's DAC dominance, other DACtion, Lowell's upset of Andrean, GSSC division titles and more. Get caught up here!
Michigan City and Crown Point had a high scoring game on Friday.
“We believe, to be honest, we're the best damn football team out here in the Region. Feels great to win, actually. We were supposed to lose. We won, came on top. It feels great.”
Adding Friday’s 40-6 win over Chesterton, the Times No. 1 Pirates averaged a 32-point victory in conference play.
Here's a look at how games from across the Region unfolded.
"We would have hoped that we could have played a little better but we lost our focus and composure and it showed. It disintegrated."
“I know we have one of the best offenses in the DAC, if you want me to be hones. We have so many weapons. And our O-line, I haven’t been sacked in two weeks.”
