FINAL SCOREBOARD: Here are the latest football scores from around the Region
FINAL SCOREBOARD: Here are the latest football scores from around the Region

Valparaiso/Michigan City, football

Michigan City's Treylen Simmons catches a pass from Tyler Bush Friday night at Valparaiso.

 John Luke, The Times

Friday, Oct. 1

Andrean 42, Munster 13

Calumet 69, SB Clay 0

Chesterton 21, Lake Central 0

Crown Point 40, LaPorte 0

Griffith 45, Boone Grove 7

Hanover Central 69, Whiting 6

Hobart 56, Kankakee Valley 24

Lafayette Harrison 44, Hammond Central 14

Lowell 35, Highland 14

Merrillville 42, Valparaiso 7

Michigan City 43, Portage 29

North Newton 14, Delphi 7

Saint Viator 28, Marian Catholic 14

South Central 13, River Forest 0

TF North (forfeit win over) Hillcrest

TF South 33, Oak Forest 18

West Side 54, EC Central 8

Wheeler 72, Bishop Noll 19

Bowman at Lake Station, late

Football recap: Merrillville, Valparaiso roll to wins, setting up Week 7 showdown of unbeatens

Valparaiso beat Crown Point and Merrillville downed LaPorte, keeping the Duneland Athletic Conference powers unbeaten heading into their showdown next week.

