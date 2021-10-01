FINAL SCOREBOARD: Here are the latest football scores from around the Region

Friday, Oct. 1
Andrean 42, Munster 13
Calumet 69, SB Clay 0
Chesterton 21, Lake Central 0
Crown Point 40, LaPorte 0
Griffith 45, Boone Grove 7
Hanover Central 69, Whiting 6
Hobart 56, Kankakee Valley 24
Lafayette Harrison 44, Hammond Central 14
Lowell 35, Highland 14
Merrillville 42, Valparaiso 7
Michigan City 43, Portage 29
North Newton 14, Delphi 7
Saint Viator 28, Marian Catholic 14
South Central 13, River Forest 0
TF North (forfeit win over) Hillcrest
TF South 33, Oak Forest 18
West Side 54, EC Central 8
Wheeler 72, Bishop Noll 19
Bowman at Lake Station, late
Football recap: Merrillville, Valparaiso roll to wins, setting up Week 7 showdown of unbeatens
Valparaiso beat Crown Point and Merrillville downed LaPorte, keeping the Duneland Athletic Conference powers unbeaten heading into their showdown next week.
Ricky Hall Jr. and Hayden Vinyard each scored three touchdowns as Valpo remained unbeaten.
Valparaiso and Crown Point meet in a DAC matchup.
Hobart rallied from three scores down to tie the game and set up the dramatic finish.
Andrean and Hobart meet in a NCC matchup.
Michigan City was tired of losing after three consecutive defeats.
Michigan City and Lake Central meet in a DAC matchup.
Quarterback Angel Nelson led Merrillville to an offensive explosion in the first half of a 54-19 win over LaPorte on Friday night.
LaPorte and Merrillville meet in a DAC matchup.
Get live updates from The Times as Week 6 of the season in Indiana and Week 5 in Illinois kicks off.