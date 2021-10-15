 Skip to main content
FINAL SCOREBOARD: Here are the Week 9 football scores across the Region
Brother Rice 52, Marian Catholic 6

Hammond Central 51, EC Central 12

Hanover Central 28, Calumet 6

Highland 27, Kankakee Valley 14

Hobart 40, Munster 14

Lemont 42, TF South 7

Lowell 17, Andrean 7

Merrillville 40, Chesterton 6

Michigan City 41, Crown Point 28

North Newton 12, Tri-County 0

Portage 35, LaPorte 13

River Forest 63, Bowman 0

South Central 62, Bishop Noll 14

Valparaiso 42, Lake Central 7

West Side 40, Indpls. Attucks 0

Wheeler 28, Griffith 7

Whiting 7, Boone Grove 6

TF North at Bremen, late

Saturday, Oct. 16

Lake Station at Fremont, noon

