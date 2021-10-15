FINAL SCOREBOARD: Here are the Week 9 football scores across the Region

Brother Rice 52, Marian Catholic 6
Hammond Central 51, EC Central 12
Hanover Central 28, Calumet 6
Highland 27, Kankakee Valley 14
Merrillville 40, Chesterton 6
Michigan City 41, Crown Point 28
North Newton 12, Tri-County 0
River Forest 63, Bowman 0
South Central 62, Bishop Noll 14
Valparaiso 42, Lake Central 7
West Side 40, Indpls. Attucks 0
Lake Station at Fremont, noon
Gallery: Crown Point visits Chesterton in DAC football play
