 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FINAL SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region
alert urgent

FINAL SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region

Radio voice of the Chicago Bulls Chuck Swirsky is joining The Times sports team to provide daily updates from preps to college to pros.

Chesterton 27, Michigan City 20

Culver Academies 35, Hanover Central 34

Elkhart 47, Morton 8

Hammond Central 33, SB Clay 0

Hobart 49, Griffith 13

Knox 20, Highland 14

Lafayette Harrison 57, Kankakee Valley 21

Lake Central 14, Portage 7

Marian Catholic 20, Leo 12

Merrillville 50, Crown Point 13

Munster 44, EC Central 8

New Prairie 24, Lowell 14

North Judson 34, North Newton 12

TF South 41, Lane Tech 20

Valparaiso 56, LaPorte 26

Wheeler 28, Calumet 8

Whiting 35, Bishop Noll 7

Hope Academy at TF North, late

River Forest at Lake Station, canceled

Saturday

Phalen Academy vs. Bowman, 1 p.m.

Andrean at Grand Rapids Catholic (Mich.), 3 p.m., michigansportsradio.com

Football recap: A NFL comparison, brothers beat team they were ball boys for, and more

Week 2 in Indiana is mostly settled, as is Week 1 in Illinois. Get caught up on all the action across the Region and state line here!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts