FINAL SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at the latest scores from around the Region

Andrean 38, Kankakee Valley 3
Boone Grove 32, Lake Station 18
Crown Point 14, Chesterton 7
Hanover Central 50, Wheeler 0
Merrillville 34, Lake Central 7
Michigan City 39, LaPorte 0
North Newton 38, North White 13
River Forest 28, Calumet 14
SB Washington 56, Bowman 8
West Side 26, Hammond Central 18
EC Central 48, Bishop Noll 42, Thurs.
Marian Catholic at De La Salle, late
South Central vs. Clarksville at Noblesville, 3:30 p.m.
Gallery: Wheeler visits Hanover Central in GSSC play
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_1
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_2
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_3
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_4
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_5
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_6
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_7
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_8
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_9
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_10
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_11
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_12
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_13
100921-spt-fbh-whe-hc_14
Gallery: TF South visits TF North in a D215 rivalry
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
TF South at TF North football
Gallery: Crown Point visits Chesterton in DAC football play
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Chesterton/Crown Point, Football
Gallery: Griffith entertains Whiting
Whiting vs Griffith football
Whiting vs Griffith football
Whiting vs Griffith football
Whiting vs Griffith football
Whiting vs Griffith football
Whiting vs Griffith football
Whiting vs Griffith football
Whiting vs Griffith football
Whiting vs Griffith football
Whiting vs Griffith football
Whiting vs Griffith football
Whiting vs Griffith football
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!