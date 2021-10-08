 Skip to main content
FINAL SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at the latest scores from around the Region
FINAL SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at the latest scores from around the Region

Andrean 38, Kankakee Valley 3

Boone Grove 32, Lake Station 18

Crown Point 14, Chesterton 7

Reworked Crown Point defense holds off Chesterton

Griffith 28, Whiting 25

Hanover Central 50, Wheeler 0

4 for 4: Connection between Matt Koontz, Gannan Howes leads Hanover Central's over Wheeler

Hobart 41, Highland 18

Lowell 42, Munster 26

Merrillville 34, Lake Central 7

Michigan City 39, LaPorte 0

Griffith, Merrillville, Michigan City and Hobart get key wins

North Newton 38, North White 13

River Forest 28, Calumet 14

SB Washington 56, Bowman 8

TF South 41, TF North 8

Plenty to celebrate for TF South in Battle of Burnham win

Valparaiso 38, Portage 0

West Side 26, Hammond Central 18

EC Central 48, Bishop Noll 42, Thurs.

Marian Catholic at De La Salle, late

Saturday

South Central vs. Clarksville at Noblesville, 3:30 p.m.

