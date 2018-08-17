Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday's Games

Hammond 0, South Bend Washington 48: FINAL

Mishawaka 35, Portage 14: FINAL

Triton 30, South Central 17: FINAL

Valparaiso 3, Penn 21: FINAL

Andrean 14, Merrillville 20: FINAL

Gavit 20, Calumet 22: FINAL

Clinton Prairie 8, Hanover Central 26: FINAL

Highland 6, Morton 16: FINAL

Hobart 10, Chesterton 9: FINAL

Indianapolis Washington vs. Bowman Academy at Roosevelt:

John Glenn 12, Boone Grove 40: FINAL

Lake Station 7, E.C. Central 62: FINAL

LaPorte 14, New Prairie 42: FINAL

Lowell 17, Crown Point 7: FINAL

Michigan City 53, Griffith 0: FINAL

Munster 3, Lake Central 10: FINAL

Rensselaer 34, Kankakee Valley 12: FINAL

Roosevelt at West Side: 

Wheeler 52, River Forest 20: FINAL

Friday's State Scores

Adams Central 42, Bellmont 14

Avon 44, Plainfield 13

Bloomington North 31, Greenwood 15

Brownstown 49, Corydon 0

Centerville 35, Cambridge City 12

Charlestown 32, Silver Creek 14

Churubusco 28, Whitko 0

Eastern (Greentown) 10, Oak Hill 7

Edgewood 26, Mitchell 7

Fountain Central 13, Southmont 7

Frankton 20, Tri-Central 0

Gibson Southern 48, Forest Park 0

Indpls Cathedral 31, Noblesville 7

Indpls Scecina 28, Shenandoah 26

Jay Co. 22, Blackford 21

Leo 6, Woodlan 0

Logansport 62, Peru 0

Maconaquah 22, N. Miami 7

Monrovia 15, Indpls Ritter 6

N. Harrison 27, Salem 17

Rochester 42, Wabash 15

Southwestern, Ky. 50, Jeffersonville 7

Southwood 33, Manchester 0

Sullivan 26, N. Knox 8

Triton Central 57, Indpls Park Tudor 0

Vincennes 44, Owen Valley 11

Warsaw 10, Columbia City 8

Western 48, Twin Lakes 6

Saturday's Games

Whiting at Clark, 7 p.m.

