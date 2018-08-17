Friday's Games
Hammond 0, South Bend Washington 48: FINAL
Mishawaka 35, Portage 14: FINAL
Triton 30, South Central 17: FINAL
Gavit 20, Calumet 22: FINAL
Clinton Prairie 8, Hanover Central 26: FINAL
Highland 6, Morton 16: FINAL
Indianapolis Washington vs. Bowman Academy at Roosevelt:
John Glenn 12, Boone Grove 40: FINAL
Lake Station 7, E.C. Central 62: FINAL
LaPorte 14, New Prairie 42: FINAL
Michigan City 53, Griffith 0: FINAL
Rensselaer 34, Kankakee Valley 12: FINAL
Wheeler 52, River Forest 20: FINAL
Friday's State Scores
Adams Central 42, Bellmont 14
Bloomington North 31, Greenwood 15
Centerville 35, Cambridge City 12
Charlestown 32, Silver Creek 14
Eastern (Greentown) 10, Oak Hill 7
Fountain Central 13, Southmont 7
Frankton 20, Tri-Central 0
Gibson Southern 48, Forest Park 0
Indpls Cathedral 31, Noblesville 7
Indpls Scecina 28, Shenandoah 26
Maconaquah 22, N. Miami 7
Monrovia 15, Indpls Ritter 6
Southwestern, Ky. 50, Jeffersonville 7
Southwood 33, Manchester 0
Triton Central 57, Indpls Park Tudor 0
Vincennes 44, Owen Valley 11
Warsaw 10, Columbia City 8
Saturday's Games The Times Preseason Football Top 10
1. Michigan City
Last season: 9-4
Mother Nature was a big reason the Wolves did not make it to the Class 5A state final at Lucas Oil Stadium last season. The Kokomo monsoon slowed a high-flying offense. This team has a chance to be so good that the weather won't be able to stop it.
John J. Watkins, File, The Times
2. Valparaiso
Last season: 8-2
A very big and talented Vikings squad opens at Penn on Friday night. Last year Valpo started and ended its season against the Kingsmen.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
3. Andrean
Last season: 8-4
The Battle of Broadway is always big, but this Friday's game is even bigger. Andrean beat the host Pirates 42-13 last season, and Andrean believes it's better this year.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
4. Hobart
Last season: 6-4
The up-and-coming Brickies travel to Chesterton for the opener. There is a lot of talent here. The sophomore class is similar to Lowell's senior group last year. But middle school dominance doesn't guarantee success at the varsity level.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
5. Lowell
Last season: 14-1
The Red Devils travel to Crown Point to play for the Old Leather Helmet on Friday. Many players from last year's state finalist squad have graduated. However, Lowell figures to be very good by the time the leaves start to fall and the air gets cold.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
6. Morton
Last season: 8-3
This could be the Region's sleeper team. Coach Sean Kinsey has a lot of talented players and a group that is motivated to make a run. The Governors open at home against Highland and then Lake Central comes to Hessville for Week 2.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
7. LaPorte
Last season: 7-4
It's been four seasons since the Slicers made it to Lucas Oil Stadium. Coach Dave Sharpe has built a solid program over the last three seasons. Do they have enough to compete in the DAC and with City in the sectionals? LaPorte opens at New Prairie on Friday.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
8. Whiting
Last season: 6-3
The Oilers had their two-year regional championship streak snapped last year at North Newton in the sectional first round on a cold night when the offense was stuffed. A strong and physical team returns and is poised to win some hardware.
Jonathan Miano, File, The Times
9. Boone Grove
Last season: 8-4
Dan Kukulski won eight games in his first season leading the Wolves. And this year's team could be even better. John Glenn comes to Valparaiso High School on Friday to take on Boone Grove. This should be a very competitive game between two good programs.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
10. Crown Point
Last season: 7-5
The Bulldogs have won two straight sectional titles. But with no starters back on offense, this could take awhile. The reason Crown Point is in the Top 10 is because its defense should keep it in every game.
John J. Watkins, File, The Times
On the bubble
Bowman Academy (6-3), Calumet (3-7), Chesterton (4-6), Gavit (4-6), Hanover Central (5-5), Highland (4-7), Merrillville (1-9), Wheeler (5-6).
Records from last season.
The Times