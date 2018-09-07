FINAL SCORES: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 4

Friday's Games
Bowman Academy at West Side:
LaPorte 29, Chesterton 14
Elkhart Home School at Roosevelt:
Hanover Central 26, River Forest 20
Kankakee Valley 16, North Newton 13
Boone Grove 63, Lake Station 0
T.F. South 21, Oak Forest 0
Saturday's Games
South Central at North Knox, 6:30 p.m.
THE TIMES FOOTBALL TOP 10: WEEK 4
1. Michigan City
Last week: 1 | Overall record: 2-1 | Conference record: 1-0
Chesterton led Michigan City 10-7 last week Friday before thunderstorms effectively ended their game for the night. The following morning, the Wolves held the Trojans scoreless and handed them a 28-10 defeat. There might be a little bitterness going into the next match against Valparaiso. Revenge is on the menu. The Wolves almost upset the Vikings on their home turf last season, but a touchdown pass with 13 seconds left on the clock gave Valparaiso a 17-14 victory.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
2. Hobart
Last week: 2 | Record: 3-0
The Brickies just keep on rolling. Circumstances essentially showed them as underdogs going against ranked Culver Academy. An impressive offensive effort came from behind and sealed a 17-14 'W' for the squad. Interestingly enough, the Brickies' three wins are by a combined five points. Hobart has a chance to keep padding its undefeated record with a home game against an inconsistent E.C. Central team.
John J. Watkins, File, The Times
3. Whiting
Last week: 4 | Overall record: 3-0 | Conference record: 1-0
At first, Whiting and Boone Grove's game would go down as the match that never was with no effective makeup date after a lightning delay. The GSSC recently voted to accept the final score, 27-13 with the Oilers leading after one quarter, as the result. If the score indicates anything, it means Whiting will be a tough 2A team to stop. Wheeler comes to town next with two wins. It should make for a competitive night along Lake Michigan.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
4. Portage
Last week: 7 | Overall record: 2-1 | Conference record: 1-0
Portage scored another impressive win, this time against Lake Central. The hosts trailed before the weather delay, but rallied in the late hours Friday for an 18-10 victory. Merrillville comes into town Friday for a DAC meeting. Zach Warchus, in his third varsity start, rushed 21 times for 142 yards against L.C. Anything similar against the Pirates could mean another DAC win.
John Luke, File, The Times
5. Lowell
Last week: 6 | Record: 2-1
The line of thunderstorms that plagued Friday night football in the Region didn't even give Lowell and Morton a chance to take the field. Refreshed for the next day, the squad downed its opponent in a 38-0 thrashing. That's looking a little more like the Red Devils we know. A date with Clark is up next before the race for the Northwest Crossroads Conference title begins.
John J. Watkins, File, The Times
6. Boone Grove
Last week: 5 | Overall record: 2-1 | Conference record: 0-1
The Wolves got their crack at Whiting, but a lightning delay ended all the fun after one quarter of play. The GSSC voted to uphold the score, 27-13 with the Oilers leading, as the final result. Although the Oilers' Nino Barbosa and Christian Carroll sliced through Boone Grove's defense, the Wolves answered right back with offensive pushes from Brae'ton Vann and Monsoor Adisa. A potential postseason rematch could be on the horizon. Until then, its back to business for the Wolves with a home game against Lake Station. With only 31 total points this season, the Eagles have more or less been a punching bag for other Region competitors.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
7. Lake Central
Last week: 3 | Overall record: 2-1 | Conference record: 0-1
Hard to say if the weather delay took its toll on Lake Central, but Portage rallied after close to a three-hour break and won 18-10. Wide receiver Quincy Tribble continues to impress. He made seven catches for 71 yards against Portage, including two third-down conversions and one on fourth down. He'll need another quality performance if the Indians hope to defeat Crown Point in DAC play.
John Luke, File, The Times
8. Merrillville
Last week: 8 | Overall record: 2-1 | Conference record: 1-0
Merrillville prevailed in a see-saw battle with Crown Point last week. The schedule doesn't get any easier this week with Portage as the opponent. Merrillville scored with less than a minute to play to win against the Bulldogs and another rally could be on the horizon. Aahric Whitehead was the difference last week. He conducted the last-minute drive and finished 10-of-18 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Portage's defense has been quite stingy the last two weeks, so Whitehead will be challenged.
John Luke, File, The Times
9. Andrean
Last week: 9 | Record: 2-1
Andrean scored an upset 44-28 win over New Prairie last week, which could be a turning point this season for the Niners. Winless Hammond is the opponent this week before a crucial game against Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart. That game could end up being for the league title.
John Luke, File, The Times
10. Calumet
Last week: Not ranked | Overall record: 3-0 | Conference record: 1-0
After a seemingly good night's sleep, Calumet rallied from a 14-0 deficit last Friday and responded a day later for a 34-21 win over South Central. Another Greater South Shore Conference test awaits Friday with a date against Griffith. Will the Warriors be up to the challenge?
John J. Watkins, File, The Times
On the bubble
E.C. Central (2-1); Hanover Central (2-1); Valparaiso (1-2); Wheeler (2-0).
The Times