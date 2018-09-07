You are the owner of this article.
FINAL SCORES: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 4

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday's Games

Bowman Academy at West Side:

LaPorte 29, Chesterton 14

Hobart 52, E.C. Central 0

Elkhart Home School at Roosevelt:

Griffith 35, Calumet 20

Andrean 59, Hammond 0

Hanover Central 26, River Forest 20

Highland 37, Gavit 7

Kankakee Valley 16, North Newton 13

Crown Point 21, Lake Central 3

Boone Grove 63, Lake Station 0

Lowell 51, Clark 0

Merrillville 39, Portage 0

Morton 25, Munster 13

T.F. South 21, Oak Forest 0

T.F. North at Lemont:

Valparaiso 14, Michigan City 7

Whiting 44, Wheeler 7

Saturday's Games

South Central at North Knox, 6:30 p.m.

THE TIMES FOOTBALL TOP 10: WEEK 4

